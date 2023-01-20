Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in New Mexico

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in New Mexico. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Luna County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 4.0 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,388,715 people (351,095 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bernalillo County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 4.9 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,482,688 people (10,006,944 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#25. Eddy County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 4.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,699,984 people (1,038,622 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#24. Otero County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 5.9 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,072,796 people (1,394,950 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lea County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 8.2 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,728,766 people (1,984,986 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#22. McKinley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 9.6 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,380,380 people (2,465,852 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Curry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.3 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,609,841 people (1,758,570 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#20. Grant County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.6 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,680,403 people (1,037,064 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#19. Chaves County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.8 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,775,181 people (2,454,396 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



turtix // Shutterstock

#18. Sandoval County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.9 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,212,412 people (4,732,750 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#17. San Miguel County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.0 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,914,439 people (1,070,873 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#16. Santa Fe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.7 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,126,860 people (4,803,858 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Roosevelt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.6 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,567,003 people (1,070,145 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#14. San Juan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.3 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,524,556 people (6,790,342 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Taos County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.5 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,739,001 people (1,626,520 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#12. Cibola County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.3 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,505,025 people (1,774,831 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Valencia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.1 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,437,601 people (5,651,982 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 5



AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mora County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.6 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,636,153 people (365,482 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Colfax County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.2 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,677,995 people (1,076,592 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Rio Arriba County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.3 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,339,359 people (2,961,211 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#7. Los Alamos County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.5 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,255,052 people (1,582,411 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Canva

#6. Socorro County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.2 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,044,721 people (2,166,076 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#5. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.8 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,574,915 people (3,730,586 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Torrance County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.6 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,374,950 people (3,238,305 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Catron County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 83.8 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,687,350 people (919,864 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Guadalupe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 156.8 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 54,036,125 people (2,412,713 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#1. De Baca County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 160.2 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 56,233,636 people (1,053,256 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

