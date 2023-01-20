Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Maine

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Maine. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#16. Penobscot County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.1 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,305,509 people (5,031,349 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#15. Cumberland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.3 (55 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,894,108 people (5,697,023 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 13

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Aroostook County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.3 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,061,751 people (2,059,701 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.4 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,002,816 people (1,240,993 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Androscoggin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.9 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,705,750 people (2,986,553 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Waldo County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.2 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,591,519 people (1,422,888 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#10. York County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.9 (44 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,475,548 people (5,210,681 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 11

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kennebec County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.5 (29 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,577,443 people (3,177,807 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 11

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sagadahoc County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.6 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,355,062 people (1,225,604 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hancock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.5 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,857,813 people (4,908,734 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#6. Knox County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.4 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,859,663 people (5,210,607 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Somerset County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.6 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,360,315 people (2,198,645 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Oxford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.2 (29 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,381,070 people (4,266,775 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.7 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,136,487 people (1,219,726 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 12

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#2. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 68.4 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,732,970 people (6,568,716 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Piscataquis County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.6 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,723,747 people (3,305,700 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

