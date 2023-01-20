ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Minnesota

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3Q9i_0kLq7g5Q00

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Minnesota

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Minnesota. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkmDv_0kLq7g5Q00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Blue Earth County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.4 (27 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,171,764 people (3,546,537 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8RNa_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Cass County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.1 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,718,027 people (2,309,002 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31k6YP_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Rice County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.9 (28 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,517,664 people (9,697,074 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uM1v_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Crow Wing County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.5 (28 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,360,846 people (6,825,622 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkt3q_0kLq7g5Q00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#46. McLeod County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.6 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,644,517 people (3,902,493 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZ7Zl_0kLq7g5Q00
Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Sibley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.8 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,857,439 people (1,772,450 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qXWo_0kLq7g5Q00
Darb02 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mower County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.5 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,597,447 people (2,637,989 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZMI0_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Chippewa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.0 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,135,255 people (1,142,729 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7df7_0kLq7g5Q00
SH5544 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Otter Tail County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.6 (29 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,868,032 people (9,477,658 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jH84_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.8 (33 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,612,837 people (10,144,441 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 4
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkrJe_0kLq7g5Q00
David Daniel // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cottonwood County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.2 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,182,672 people (2,088,098 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nueor_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Beltrami County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.5 (26 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,480,040 people (4,363,947 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 3
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jpwU_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Douglas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.8 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,010,353 people (3,490,791 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xdzk_0kLq7g5Q00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Houston County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.5 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,141,779 people (3,035,623 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEVFQ_0kLq7g5Q00
ACNWelc // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pine County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.6 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,330,369 people (3,575,437 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X33Es_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Mille Lacs County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.6 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,536,580 people (3,045,311 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qINdF_0kLq7g5Q00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Freeborn County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.5 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,638,401 people (3,285,351 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ww4OS_0kLq7g5Q00
Mathieu Nicklay // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Norman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.5 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,562,785 people (1,401,581 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPU96_0kLq7g5Q00
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Watonwan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.4 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,477,172 people (1,512,543 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCGLS_0kLq7g5Q00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pipestone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.0 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,411,451 people (2,099,953 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhz2b_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Nicollet County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.1 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,327,444 people (3,198,847 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLjlR_0kLq7g5Q00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dodge County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.3 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,114,525 people (4,807,359 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVFSv_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Kandiyohi County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.0 (30 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,667,557 people (5,510,894 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iIzo_0kLq7g5Q00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Roseau County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 71.8 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,738,999 people (3,330,632 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VRvL_0kLq7g5Q00
Jet Lowe // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lac qui Parle County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.0 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,328,772 people (1,035,152 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xk1EV_0kLq7g5Q00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Renville County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.5 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,485,211 people (1,253,096 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnIK8_0kLq7g5Q00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lyon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.6 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,584,833 people (5,244,398 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMUck_0kLq7g5Q00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brown County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.2 (20 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,486,449 people (3,492,181 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgzuY_0kLq7g5Q00
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Carlton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.5 (28 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,871,008 people (5,013,676 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIDR5_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Big Stone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.6 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,272,900 people (684,218 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnXF6_0kLq7g5Q00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Steele County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 83.0 (31 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,479,820 people (10,640,915 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfwx1_0kLq7g5Q00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wabasha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.0 (18 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,829,680 people (5,962,509 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kmjvl_0kLq7g5Q00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Itasca County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 89.0 (40 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,266,988 people (8,214,482 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgWhJ_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hubbard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 89.5 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,517,018 people (4,777,886 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPm82_0kLq7g5Q00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Polk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.6 (29 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,137,671 people (4,738,545 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJ3lt_0kLq7g5Q00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clearwater County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 93.8 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,183,155 people (2,317,364 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVYoK_0kLq7g5Q00
Elkman // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Aitkin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 101.6 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,196,139 people (2,550,406 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Jl1o_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fillmore County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 108.6 (23 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 37,358,445 people (7,912,145 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPNnz_0kLq7g5Q00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Martin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 109.6 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,626,388 people (7,752,316 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJb3u_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 110.8 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,196,797 people (2,296,673 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJcPc_0kLq7g5Q00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Swift County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 112.1 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,842,813 people (2,437,080 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ax6h8_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Winona County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 114.3 (57 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,912,077 people (9,435,046 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGwjQ_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wilkin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 123.2 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,620,600 people (2,573,358 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvP3E_0kLq7g5Q00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 123.8 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 34,858,320 people (1,971,238 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftpWF_0kLq7g5Q00
Ed Lombard // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Koochiching County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 139.3 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,518,946 people (2,381,897 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NvXf_0kLq7g5Q00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lake of the Woods County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 159.7 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 56,163,082 people (2,110,047 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6voS_0kLq7g5Q00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Waseca County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 179.2 (34 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,536,870 people (5,034,575 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpH1F_0kLq7g5Q00
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cook County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 179.4 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 37,290,761 people (2,078,587 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qSm5j_0kLq7g5Q00
Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kittson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 237.4 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,216,592 people (1,610,065 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Marshall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 429.4 (39 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 71,673,706 people (6,509,406 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy