Arkansas State

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ms3h_0kLq7eJy00

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eR9R4_0kLq7eJy00
Canva

#50. Crittenden County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.4 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,936,603 people (1,902,875 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8Aib_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.5 (1 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,175,025 people (357,232 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2aDs_0kLq7eJy00
Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Izard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.6 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,181,997 people (570,968 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3DeL_0kLq7eJy00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hempstead County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.7 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,006,442 people (815,391 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg7Ec_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#46. Sebastian County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.6 (20 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,325,167 people (6,813,072 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE8yC_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#45. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.1 (39 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,547,617 people (11,041,295 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rw58J_0kLq7eJy00
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Randolph County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.3 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,598,319 people (1,032,442 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pv6wc_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Fulton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.6 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,961,175 people (478,193 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNdWF_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Cross County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.7 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,133,829 people (1,038,764 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jYBw_0kLq7eJy00
Canva

#41. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.8 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,260,440 people (1,672,734 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDJAY_0kLq7eJy00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Perry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.9 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,153,172 people (719,323 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEq0x_0kLq7eJy00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.5 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,292,968 people (922,612 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gm6Ak_0kLq7eJy00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.8 (1 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,966,202 people (238,924 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wluY_0kLq7eJy00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Craighead County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.9 (23 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,496,565 people (7,138,101 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2YCB_0kLq7eJy00
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Poinsett County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.5 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,151,874 people (1,660,093 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291PMp_0kLq7eJy00
Canva

#35. Baxter County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.7 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,980,131 people (2,895,079 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oi8SY_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Benton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.9 (61 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,802,827 people (16,176,774 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DA0lE_0kLq7eJy00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#33. Pulaski County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.9 (91 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,910,102 people (23,518,128 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JsWg_0kLq7eJy00
Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.7 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,228,321 people (1,388,776 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otvNZ_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Yell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.4 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,274,167 people (1,695,294 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffvtp_0kLq7eJy00
Canva

#30. Hot Spring County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.2 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,179,408 people (2,376,097 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTRWZ_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pope County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.5 (18 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,599,320 people (6,070,034 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4datHl_0kLq7eJy00
Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Faulkner County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.8 (38 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,549,953 people (10,532,773 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9xDk_0kLq7eJy00
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Saline County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.1 (38 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,979,821 people (9,759,960 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnD4b_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Stone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.4 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,657,085 people (1,194,002 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xjbN_0kLq7eJy00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#25. Miller County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.7 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,333,738 people (3,573,090 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQedq_0kLq7eJy00
Canva

#24. Marion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.8 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,790,006 people (2,142,326 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3C70_0kLq7eJy00
Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Conway County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.7 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,802,431 people (2,027,829 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJMrm_0kLq7eJy00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pike County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.1 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,350,557 people (956,936 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqQEG_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Drew County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.0 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,780,903 people (2,238,064 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Diwyo_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Ashley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.3 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,604,607 people (2,246,884 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLX07_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Madison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.4 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,516,161 people (2,064,666 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiavM_0kLq7eJy00
Canva

#18. Mississippi County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.3 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,791,552 people (5,662,949 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lC4I3_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Crawford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.3 (28 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,644,379 people (9,462,190 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osidR_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.6 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,811,335 people (2,713,067 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExNuL_0kLq7eJy00
Canva

#15. Lafayette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.1 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,246,901 people (716,765 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IuKQ_0kLq7eJy00
Canva

#14. Chicot County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.1 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,758,039 people (1,431,524 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUktN_0kLq7eJy00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Searcy County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.8 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,254,230 people (1,200,813 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYTM2_0kLq7eJy00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#12. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.8 (36 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,638,687 people (9,301,448 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddUXM_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Grant County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.8 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,970,952 people (2,502,477 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3zFz_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Logan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.3 (12 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,969,919 people (4,040,403 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJOG0_0kLq7eJy00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sharp County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.0 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,465,685 people (3,184,038 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCxQz_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.2 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,402,092 people (957,019 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oThOv_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clark County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.9 (14 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,528,810 people (3,349,409 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ez9Nj_0kLq7eJy00
StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Arkansas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 75.3 (13 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,129,514 people (3,304,241 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qujqs_0kLq7eJy00
doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Carroll County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 78.1 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,126,682 people (5,666,466 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wA2zl_0kLq7eJy00
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Desha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.4 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,731,518 people (3,312,744 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y9EY_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Scott County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 100.7 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 34,453,364 people (3,420,530 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aQNR_0kLq7eJy00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Boone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 152.2 (57 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,946,655 people (14,958,025 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Newton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 490.3 (36 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 161,643,538 people (11,869,485 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

