Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#50. Crittenden County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.4 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,936,603 people (1,902,875 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#49. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.5 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,175,025 people (357,232 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#48. Izard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.6 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,181,997 people (570,968 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#47. Hempstead County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,006,442 people (815,391 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#46. Sebastian County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.6 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,325,167 people (6,813,072 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#45. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.1 (39 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,547,617 people (11,041,295 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#44. Randolph County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.3 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,598,319 people (1,032,442 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#43. Fulton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.6 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,961,175 people (478,193 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#42. Cross County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,133,829 people (1,038,764 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#41. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.8 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,260,440 people (1,672,734 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#40. Perry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.9 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,153,172 people (719,323 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#39. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.5 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,292,968 people (922,612 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#38. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.8 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,966,202 people (238,924 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#37. Craighead County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.9 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,496,565 people (7,138,101 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#36. Poinsett County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.5 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,151,874 people (1,660,093 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#35. Baxter County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.7 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,980,131 people (2,895,079 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#34. Benton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.9 (61 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,802,827 people (16,176,774 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#33. Pulaski County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.9 (91 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,910,102 people (23,518,128 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#32. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.7 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,228,321 people (1,388,776 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#31. Yell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.4 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,274,167 people (1,695,294 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#30. Hot Spring County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.2 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,179,408 people (2,376,097 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#29. Pope County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.5 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,599,320 people (6,070,034 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#28. Faulkner County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.8 (38 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,549,953 people (10,532,773 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#27. Saline County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.1 (38 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,979,821 people (9,759,960 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#26. Stone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.4 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,657,085 people (1,194,002 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#25. Miller County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.7 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,333,738 people (3,573,090 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#24. Marion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.8 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,790,006 people (2,142,326 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#23. Conway County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.7 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,802,431 people (2,027,829 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#22. Pike County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.1 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,350,557 people (956,936 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#21. Drew County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.0 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,780,903 people (2,238,064 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Ashley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.3 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,604,607 people (2,246,884 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#19. Madison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.4 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,516,161 people (2,064,666 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Mississippi County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.3 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,791,552 people (5,662,949 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



#17. Crawford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.3 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,644,379 people (9,462,190 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.6 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,811,335 people (2,713,067 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#15. Lafayette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.1 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,246,901 people (716,765 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#14. Chicot County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.1 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,758,039 people (1,431,524 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Searcy County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.8 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,254,230 people (1,200,813 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#12. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.8 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,638,687 people (9,301,448 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. Grant County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.8 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,970,952 people (2,502,477 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 5



#10. Logan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.3 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,969,919 people (4,040,403 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#9. Sharp County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,465,685 people (3,184,038 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#8. Dallas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,402,092 people (957,019 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#7. Clark County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.9 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,528,810 people (3,349,409 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#6. Arkansas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 75.3 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,129,514 people (3,304,241 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Carroll County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 78.1 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,126,682 people (5,666,466 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#4. Desha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.4 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,731,518 people (3,312,744 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Scott County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 100.7 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 34,453,364 people (3,420,530 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Boone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 152.2 (57 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,946,655 people (14,958,025 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Newton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 490.3 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 161,643,538 people (11,869,485 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

