Ryan Emmick // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Henry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.6 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,179,804 people (1,754,223 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Megangen1990 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Muhlenberg County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.1 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,141,937 people (2,524,896 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Robertson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.5 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,281,375 people (357,539 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.1 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,317,285 people (2,125,979 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Montgomery County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.3 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,242,868 people (4,561,647 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Shelby County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.3 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,753,328 people (3,209,384 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Kybluegrass // Wikimedia Commons

#44. McCreary County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.9 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,747,301 people (2,854,410 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Garrard County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.0 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,118,463 people (2,402,680 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Meade County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.1 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,405,764 people (2,796,804 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bedford // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Logan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.6 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,939,416 people (4,354,489 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pendleton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.9 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,006,058 people (1,609,636 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Carter County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.5 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,624,169 people (2,849,402 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Owsley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.9 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,461,578 people (714,877 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Acdixon // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Todd County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.2 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,269,531 people (1,619,679 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Edmonson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,858,561 people (1,807,544 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Estill County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.4 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,329,858 people (1,179,258 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Boyd County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.5 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,877,297 people (4,785,254 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Casey County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,453,231 people (2,134,086 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Murray State // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Calloway County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.0 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,546,547 people (3,187,093 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Nicholas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,698,483 people (1,405,565 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Powell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.6 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,126,184 people (1,582,467 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Marshall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.7 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,281,372 people (4,521,768 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Elliott County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.0 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,309,145 people (1,357,440 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Russell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.8 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,052,013 people (3,591,115 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bullitt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.3 (46 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,502,856 people (10,218,459 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Christian County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.0 (42 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,078,104 people (9,465,539 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Metcalfe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.4 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,592,594 people (2,115,889 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Breathitt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.6 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,661,683 people (2,820,733 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.1 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,083,637 people (1,925,155 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Daviess County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.3 (69 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,817,722 people (13,136,627 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jim.henderson // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hopkins County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 68.2 (31 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,793,593 people (6,266,705 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 10

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bracken County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 71.5 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,306,707 people (2,124,245 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Butler County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.5 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,045,251 people (2,860,607 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.0 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,102,534 people (6,346,570 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Adair County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.3 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,281,011 people (4,949,240 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Boyle County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 75.5 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,238,570 people (6,471,180 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Allen County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.7 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,604,125 people (5,275,474 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Trigg County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 78.2 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,306,092 people (2,715,788 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fleming County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.0 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,189,217 people (4,227,255 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Menifee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.3 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,973,605 people (1,535,627 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clinton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 85.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,605,612 people (2,493,478 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Bfreas // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Simpson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.0 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,197,666 people (3,709,757 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fulton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.2 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,014,369 people (2,148,245 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Morgan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.4 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,213,005 people (2,783,735 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cumberland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.6 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 35,307,305 people (2,126,559 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 110.1 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 39,129,189 people (2,841,953 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Patricia Drury // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 116.1 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,788,075 people (2,590,124 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wolfe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 150.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 43,247,060 people (2,882,849 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. McLean County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 163.4 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,422,718 people (2,242,494 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Ryan Emmick // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hancock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 221.0 (20 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 50,140,862 people (4,537,748 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

