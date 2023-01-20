Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Tennessee

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Tennessee. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#50. Polk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.9 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,069,244 people (1,412,279 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#49. Chester County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,740,543 people (1,337,411 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#48. Meigs County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.8 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,270,345 people (1,043,883 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#47. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.2 (32 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,984,946 people (10,545,479 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#46. Warren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.5 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,684,172 people (3,543,229 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#45. Sequatchie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 25.4 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,795,784 people (1,383,313 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#44. Carter County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.6 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,599,593 people (4,842,775 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#43. Campbell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.9 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,528,963 people (3,753,268 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#42. Sullivan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.8 (47 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,112,034 people (14,382,708 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#41. Gibson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.8 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,453,147 people (4,752,853 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#40. DeKalb County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.2 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,375,517 people (1,863,384 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#39. Moore County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 30.9 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,222,157 people (662,498 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#38. Macon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.1 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,163,156 people (2,536,114 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#37. Montgomery County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.4 (70 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,041,409 people (21,706,714 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#36. Marshall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.4 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,648,385 people (3,610,761 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#35. Dyer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.5 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,909,609 people (4,033,828 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#34. Loudon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 33.1 (18 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,382,489 people (6,186,269 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#33. Bedford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.2 (17 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,497,460 people (5,720,446 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#32. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.3 (15 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,815,293 people (4,599,528 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#31. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.7 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,525,631 people (2,454,648 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#30. Scott County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.6 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,438,270 people (2,718,384 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#29. Hawkins County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.7 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,752,439 people (7,243,768 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#28. Haywood County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.1 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,036,506 people (2,155,979 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#27. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.6 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,001,572 people (1,059,639 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#26. Lake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,007,917 people (934,879 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#25. Greene County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.9 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,261,818 people (9,273,459 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#24. Cumberland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.9 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,394,725 people (8,112,917 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#23. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.2 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,870,168 people (8,083,126 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#22. Cocke County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.6 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,840,938 people (4,968,343 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#21. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.6 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,875,852 people (6,848,991 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Anderson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.9 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,411,439 people (12,584,784 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#19. Grainger County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.1 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,372,430 people (3,593,613 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Hickman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.3 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,115,414 people (4,252,838 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#17. Hamblen County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.3 (31 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,050,743 people (9,660,169 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Carroll County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.3 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,597,910 people (4,425,127 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#15. Trousdale County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,047,632 people (1,954,170 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#14. Roane County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 56.3 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,815,120 people (9,497,775 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Crockett County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.1 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,205,502 people (2,831,195 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#12. Henderson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.6 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,580,453 people (4,887,366 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. Coffee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.2 (35 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,466,589 people (11,140,145 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#10. Morgan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 61.4 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,142,962 people (4,473,428 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#9. Van Buren County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 65.8 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,869,061 people (1,269,465 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#8. Unicoi County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.1 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,497,999 people (3,846,207 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#7. Decatur County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.8 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,378,490 people (2,449,975 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#6. Hancock County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.7 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,187,140 people (1,619,329 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 86.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,310,950 people (3,291,431 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#4. Johnson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 89.3 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,850,720 people (5,525,981 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Pickett County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 99.6 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 33,747,720 people (1,694,473 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Stewart County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 117.9 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 36,447,026 people (4,945,497 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#1. Houston County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 121.4 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 36,704,273 people (3,023,698 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

