Counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Mississippi. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#50. Claiborne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.0 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,700,384 people (337,290 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#49. Alcorn County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.4 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,920,781 people (1,370,862 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#48. Holmes County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.6 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,212,579 people (726,375 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#47. Lauderdale County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.2 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,617,338 people (1,930,444 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#46. Humphreys County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.6 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,398,358 people (110,694 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#45. Adams County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 13.4 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,025,429 people (905,420 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#44. Leake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.0 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,891,441 people (834,792 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#43. Copiah County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.1 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,412,772 people (686,506 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#42. Walthall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.3 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,203,240 people (447,845 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#41. Lee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.4 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,974,495 people (4,148,132 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#40. Tallahatchie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.5 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,432,840 people (701,760 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#39. Yalobusha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.9 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,778,770 people (727,316 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#38. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.0 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,280,584 people (803,380 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#37. Forrest County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.7 (13 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,748,573 people (2,136,823 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#36. Winston County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.8 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,938,059 people (1,059,706 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#35. Tippah County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.3 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,304,320 people (1,160,426 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#34. George County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.6 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,282,646 people (553,770 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#33. Smith County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,037,741 people (584,786 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#32. Jones County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.8 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,633,537 people (1,774,319 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#31. Stone County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.8 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,148,535 people (1,128,625 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#30. Pike County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.4 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,684,747 people (1,483,553 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#29. Calhoun County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 22.4 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,101,684 people (1,087,246 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#28. Leflore County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.5 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,982,942 people (1,708,429 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#27. Lawrence County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,755,388 people (332,162 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#26. Pearl River County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 25.0 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,846,323 people (2,712,584 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#25. Jefferson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 27.4 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,652,416 people (703,275 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#24. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.6 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,224,208 people (1,823,771 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#23. Quitman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.6 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,033,681 people (698,101 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#22. Clarke County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 31.9 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,696,817 people (1,520,267 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#21. Prentiss County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.0 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,206,462 people (2,804,081 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Wilkinson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 34.5 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,931,852 people (1,038,787 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#19. Jefferson Davis County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,186,018 people (1,385,794 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Wayne County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.3 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,192,307 people (1,227,563 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#17. Greene County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.6 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,902,029 people (805,804 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Bolivar County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.3 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,203,482 people (2,254,762 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#15. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 38.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,438,780 people (573,158 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#14. Benton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.0 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,726,851 people (1,055,183 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Tunica County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.2 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,450,548 people (442,785 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#12. Chickasaw County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.9 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,175,281 people (2,423,973 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. Tishomingo County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.2 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,633,127 people (2,772,246 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#10. Perry County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 43.1 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,849,634 people (795,311 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#9. Attala County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,356,477 people (2,768,005 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#8. Covington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.7 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,396,068 people (1,737,427 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#7. Marion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.8 (12 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,388,212 people (3,294,705 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#6. Webster County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.3 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,062,669 people (1,496,928 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Lowndes County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.9 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,855,205 people (5,216,070 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#4. Jasper County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.9 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,446,428 people (1,221,661 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.6 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,620,295 people (2,949,787 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Monroe County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 75.5 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,564,451 people (5,017,162 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Noxubee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 201.7 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,329,222 people (2,324,472 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

