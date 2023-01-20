Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in South Dakota

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in South Dakota. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#40. Roberts County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 9.8 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,500,546 people (358,946 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#39. Pennington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.1 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,037,697 people (3,302,189 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#38. Charles Mix County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.7 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,172,427 people (296,495 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#37. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.7 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,317,018 people (2,729,780 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#36. Yankton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,546,142 people (1,055,296 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#35. Hutchinson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 13.5 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,799,460 people (355,736 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#34. Codington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.1 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,192,442 people (1,186,000 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#33. Fall River County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.3 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 4,248,159 people (296,479 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#32. Spink County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.6 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,601,545 people (358,947 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#31. Moody County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.8 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,746,125 people (364,017 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#30. Minnehaha County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.5 (36 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,888,321 people (11,475,395 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#29. Dewey County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.7 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,800,749 people (363,364 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#28. Meade County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,016,914 people (1,778,660 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#27. Todd County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.2 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,300,445 people (688,724 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#26. Turner County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.2 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,602,204 people (655,386 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#25. Brown County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,829,014 people (3,011,900 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#24. Lyman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 26.7 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,362,573 people (350,722 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#23. Oglala Lakota County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 28.9 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,498,605 people (1,452,482 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#22. Custer County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 35.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,322,488 people (1,030,160 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#21. Kingsbury County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.0 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,555,506 people (592,913 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Hughes County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.9 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,607,140 people (2,426,017 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#19. Brookings County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.6 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,376,727 people (4,933,374 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.2 (7 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,429,704 people (2,137,905 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#17. Davison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.1 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,009,878 people (3,193,010 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Buffalo County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.7 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,031,459 people (355,941 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#15. Mellette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.2 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,820,720 people (341,445 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#14. Lake County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.8 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,410,900 people (2,091,110 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. McCook County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,499,982 people (936,539 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#12. Butte County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 59.0 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,939,304 people (1,823,889 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#11. Union County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.0 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,854,317 people (3,260,873 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#10. Stanley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 67.5 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,673,338 people (701,441 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#9. Hyde County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.4 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,469,153 people (296,489 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#8. Corson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 75.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,120,353 people (956,372 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#7. Lawrence County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.8 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,626,877 people (6,582,776 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#6. Sanborn County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.4 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,705,230 people (656,891 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Hanson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.5 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,311,753 people (936,520 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#4. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 104.6 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 37,239,400 people (1,068,026 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Beadle County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 110.8 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 36,699,504 people (6,957,859 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Sully County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 156.4 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 46,354,027 people (592,868 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Jerauld County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 331.3 (6 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 104,562,176 people (1,893,621 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

