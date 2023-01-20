ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Nominations for leader to replace Jacinda Ardern to close shortly

By Lucy Craymer
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HP08q_0kLq7NVj00

WELLINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Nominations to replace New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern close at 9 a.m. (2000 GMT) and if only one nomination is made then a result is expected Saturday.

Labour's chief whip Duncan Webb said in a statement on Friday that nominations close at 9 a.m. and to be nominated the candidate must receive support from at least 10% of Labour's members of parliament.

If there is more than one candidate there will be an election Sunday by caucus -- the 64 Labour law makers in parliament. If a candidate is unable to secure two-thirds of the available votes before Thursday, the leadership contest will go to the wider membership.

The winner will become prime minister until the next general election. Ardern, 42, said Thursday she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country, and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan president tells pope war with China not an option

TAIPEI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing.
Reuters

Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland

GNOIEN, Germany Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes.
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
375K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy