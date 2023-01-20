ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%

As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
Benzinga

5 Cheapest Tech Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Down In Premarket Today Ahead Of Q4 Results

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are sliding in premarket trading on Wednesday. What Happened: On Tuesday, the electric vehicle maker's stock was about 1.85% lower at one point during the day's session. But it made good the loss and closed up 0.10%, at $143.98. In premarket trading on Wednesday, the stock...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

Within the last quarter, Albemarle ALB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Albemarle. The company has an average price target of $301.2 with a high of $497.00 and a low of $155.00.
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Quest Diagnostics

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Quest Diagnostics DGX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enovix

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enovix ENVX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $21.9 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $19.00.
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Benzinga

The Latest Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

Amazon.com AMZN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 32 analysts have an average price target of $137.34 versus the current price of Amazon.com at $96.3204, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 32 analysts rated Amazon.com...

