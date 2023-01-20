Read full article on original website
State College
One on One Fitness Raises $30,000 for Centre Volunteers in Medicine and Youth Service Bureau
Once again, One on One Fitness Center raised north of $30,000 last year to benefit a pair of local nonprofit organizations. The health and fitness center, located at 424 W. Aaron Dr. in State College, collected and donated $30,170 through its 2022 “Give Back” initiative, according to a press release this week. The raised funds will benefit the gym’s two chosen charities, the Centre County Youth Service Bureau and Centre Volunteers in Medicine.
State College
Local Fire Companies Drive Effort to Support Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Programs
Local fire companies, volunteers and community members came through in a big way last weekend to support the growing needs of the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Programs. Alpha Fire Company in State College, Logan Fire Company in Bellefonte and volunteers, including volunteer firefighters, in Philipsburg collected community donations...
State College
Centre County United Way Names New Executive Director
A Penn State alumna is returning to the area to lead the Centre County United Way. Paula M. Williams will become CCUW’s executive director on Feb. 6 following a national search by the nonprofit organization’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to have found Paula Williams to assume...
State College
Dan Kolbe Running for State College Area School Board
A Patton Township resident is the latest candidate to announce a run for State College Area School Board in this year’s election. Dan Kolbe will be seeking a nomination for one of five open school board seats in the May primary, he said in a press release on Monday.
State College
Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County
A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
State College
State College Area School Board Gives Permission to Bid Summer Facilities Projects
The State College Area School Board on Monday authorized district administrators to put out for bid more than a dozen capital maintenance and replacement projects expected to occur over the summer. In total, 18 capital projects totaling $10,165,621 are planned for the summer. Each is funded through the deferred maintenance...
