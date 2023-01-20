ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%

As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

Within the last quarter, Albemarle ALB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Albemarle. The company has an average price target of $301.2 with a high of $497.00 and a low of $155.00.
Why Tesla Stock Is Down In Premarket Today Ahead Of Q4 Results

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are sliding in premarket trading on Wednesday. What Happened: On Tuesday, the electric vehicle maker's stock was about 1.85% lower at one point during the day's session. But it made good the loss and closed up 0.10%, at $143.98. In premarket trading on Wednesday, the stock...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Why This Legend Who Predicted Latest Wall Street Crash Expects 'Meat Grinder' Markets Ahead

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, but famed investor Jeremy Grantham says a stock market bubble that began in 2022 is just getting started. What Happened? On Tuesday, GMO co-founder Grantham said the most "extreme" market froth was wiped out in 2022, but stock market valuations are still way too high relative to their historical averages. In addition, Grantham said the stock market typically overcorrects to the downside when large bubbles burst.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enovix

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enovix ENVX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $21.9 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $19.00.
Trading Strategies for Tesla Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings

Tesla, Inc TSLA gapped down slightly to start Wednesday's session, where the stock ran into a group of buyers who drove it higher. Tesla is set to print its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes. When Tesla printed mixed third-quarter earnings on Oct. 19, the stock slid almost 7%...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Quest Diagnostics

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Quest Diagnostics DGX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Top Risk Off Stocks That May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, Cassava Sciences, Intuitive Surgical: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday as a disparate set of corporate earnings dampened the existing euphoria over the possibility of a slowdown in rate hikes. Although the Dow Jones closed 0.31% higher, the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.27% lower and the S&P 500, too, closed marginally in the red. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing investors’ attention:
