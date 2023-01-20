Read full article on original website
The Sustainable Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature Enjoys An “Olive” Look
Despite celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2022, the Nike Air Force 1 continues to appear in fresh new styles early on in 2023. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design surfaced in a near-uniform olive green look. Constructed with some recycled materials as part of the Next Nature collection, the pair divides its upper between a fabric base and suede overlays. Leather hits appear at the spine, but not quite like standard versions of the Air Force 1 Low. Pinwheel logos are embroidered on the inner heel and stamped on the cork sock liner to promote the shoes’ recycled nature. Lastly, the sole units underfoot round out the understated color scheme in an off white tone and up-cycled build.
Nike Continues To Highlight “Icons” With The Air Max Plus
As we inch closer to the Air Max Day festivities in March 2023, a slew off Nike releases have been prepared to help celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the commemorative holiday with gusto. The key product of the month is undoubtedly the Air Max 1 “Big Bubble”, which promises a true-to-spec re-creation of the Air Max 1, but don’t ignore the “Icons” Pack, which highlights the flagship models of the running franchise.
New Balance’s Next “Multi-color” 550 Features Blue, Purple, And Yellow Accents
The popular New Balance 550 has been offering fresh styles to the masses over the last two years. In that time frame, the sneaker has appeared in a number of “Multi-color” looks, with the most recent one appearing ahead of spring. Akin to most iterations of the thirty-four-year-old...
The New Balance 550 Is Now Available In White And Baby Blue Colors
The New Balance 550 continues to be a popular sneaker and recently released in a fresh white and baby blue outfit. Debuted in 1989, the old school basketball shoe has helped spread an interest in low-top footwear from the past by itself and with the help of collaborators like Aimé Leon Dore. The latest offering from New Balance keeps a simple design sure to stop people in their tracks. Leather, suede, and mesh come together across the pair’s upper in a heavily white and off white mix. Light blue animates branding on the sides, spine, and tongue, while also landing on the heel and sole. Together, each component helps create an NB 550 option that’ll likely sell out immediately.
The Nike Air Max 95 Reappears In A Grey And Beige Look
Two years away from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to play an important role in the brand’s roster of retro products. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design appeared in a new predominantly grey outfit. Panels throughout the upper take on suede construction, leaving the tongue and other underlays to enjoy a breathable mesh build. Lace loops and Air Max logos on the top of the tongue abandon the uniform greyscale finish, introducing a beige tone in the process. A bolder neon green hue appears on the tongue’s underside and sock liner, perhaps a subtle nod to the original AM95. Lastly, sole units don’t distract much from the upper, but visible Air bubbles take on a darker tan color than the lace loops.
Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Releasing Holiday 2023
With each holiday season comes another Air Jordan 11. Adding this past winter’s “Cherry” composition to the silhouette’s iconic slate of colorways including the “Cool Grey” 11, Space Jam and Concord, Holiday 2023 is set to write its own story with a women’s exclusive effort. And according to reputable sources, Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz, the ladies’ silhouette will receive a tasteful “Neapolitan” scheme alongside the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP”.
The #JordanYear 2023 Celebrations Kick Off With Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sotheby’s Auction
Christopher Wallace – widely known as the Notorious B.I.G. – gruesomely passed away on March 9, 1997 at the age of twenty-four. Over the years, tributes to his short-lived, but impactful professional career as a rapper have been made. Jordan Brand made one such salute to the fallen Brooklynite in 2017 to celebrate what would’ve been Wallace’s forty-fifth birthday. The tribute?: A special edition of the Air Jordan 13.
“Coconut Milk” And “Plum Eclipse” Come Together On This Nike Dunk Low
The Nike Dunk Low is unquestionably one of the most popular designs in the sneaker space. Over the past several years, the silhouette has enjoyed fanfare thanks to reissues of old styles, but has also convinced new fans with the help of refreshing looks. Ahead of spring, Peter Moore’s creation...
Skepta Lends A Hand With PUMA VELOPHASIS Launch
If you haven’t been following Skepta on social media over the past year-and-a-half, you likely missed that the English icon and Nike parted ways. The 40-year-old inked a deal with PUMA as global ambassador in September 2022, which explains why he promoted the brand’s VELOPHASIS Bionic silhouette while out during Paris Fashion Week 2023.
“Adobe” Animates The Next Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit isn’t for everybody, but it’s found a cult-like following amongst bold fashion and innovation enthusiasts. Ahead of spring, the robust design has appeared in an eye-catching “Adobe,” “Bright Crimson” and “Guava Ice” colors. Each tone comes together across the sneaker’s Flyknit upper; protective panels along the base of the upper present a marble effect similar to past Nike LeBron shoes. Padded collar areas, pull tabs around the tongue, and a secure lacing system deliver functionality to the experimental pair. Sole units underfoot round out the look in light brown and grey finishes, with Nike Grind traction zones promoting sustainability.
The Nike Air Max 1 Gets A Stealthy “Triple Black” Makeover
The Nike Air Max line celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022. As part of the occasion, the Air Max 1 emerged in handfuls of compelling styles, but it seems Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary design os continuing its milestone celebration into the new year as it’s emerged in more styles expected to drop before 2023 ends.
“Triple-Grey” Encompasses The Nike Air Max 95
With just a few months before the annual celebration, Nike has already begun coordinating its upcoming releases ahead of Air Max Day. Mirroring the greyscale ensemble set forth across the Nike Air Max 90 in 2018, a half decade later and the clad wash is touching down along Sergio Lozano’s Air Max 95.
This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Craft Features “Tech Grey” Colored Panels
Over the last thirty-eight years, the Air Jordan 1 Low has appeared in countless styles ranging from the heritage-driven to the experimental. Recently, the sneaker received a “Tech Grey” and “Light Orewood Brown” makeover as part of Brand Jordan’s Craft series. Designed through the lens...
The Nike Air Max 90 Welcomes A “Blissful Blue” Accent
Continuing to serve as a pillar within the cushioned community, the Nike Air Max 90 has recently pursued an inline collection of greyscale compositions affixed with titular accents. For its latest outfit, the Tinker Hatfield design is coordinating a supple neoprene body with pulses of light baby blue. Further diversifying...
Volt Accents Liven This “Sesame” Coated Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
Incorporating over a decade of design language, the Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit is the Swooshes’ latest emboldened statement under their banner of sustainability. Further blending the lines of lifestyle and sport, a tonal wash of brown is infused with the model’s staple sand rake pattern. Proffering the brightest...
Nike’s “Color Of The Month” Program Covers This Air Force 1 Low Jewel In Vibrant Yellow
The revival of the “Color of the Month” program has allowed the Nike Air Force 1 Low to revisit classic styles from the mid-1980s. Additionally, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design has taken on new looks, like a newly-surfaced yellow outfit complete with jewel swooshes. Higher-quality leather than usual...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”
The Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” has finally surfaced in official Nike images after seven months of being teased. Scheduled to drop in women’s sizing, the unreleased retro sees a color-blocking similar to the original “Fire Red” style from 1989. “White” smooth leather takes over most of the upper, although mesh and TPU panels interrupt. Branding on the tongue label, inner-lining, and eyelets enjoy “Seafoam” flair (which was previously referred to as “Oil Green” by members of Brand Jordan). “Black” enters the mix in a number of gaps throughout the Air Jordan‘s upper and midsole, but it doesn’t detract from the main color’s boldness. No “NIKE AIR” logos appear on the spine, but the Jumpman figures that land on the heel surely won’t impede the women’s AJ4 from becoming a modern classic (we just hope extended sizing is offered).
The Nike Air More Uptempo Combines “Metallic Silver” Midsoles With A “White/Black” Upper
Nike Basketball continues to dominate the NBA hardwood with innovative, future-thinking designs, but its old school designs rule off-the-court. One such sneaker that remains popular on the streets despite debuting twenty-seven years ago is the Nike Air More Uptempo. Although the pair is rumored to return in all its original...
Nike Basketball To Release A Kids-Exclusive “Kaleidoscope” Pack During All-Star Weekend
Each All-Star weekend, The Swoosh typically compiles an armament of disparate one-off colorways for their signature stars to rock in-game alongside Jordan Brand’s coordination of scheduled retro releases for the mid-February festivities. For 2023’s celebratory weekend in Salt Lake City, the Beaverton brand is set to garner a grade school-exclusive collection by looking through a colorful Kaleidoscope lens.
