Pets of the Week Bernie and Bobby are double the fun!

Every Friday, we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the Week. This week we have a double feature! Bobby and Bernie are a bonded pair of 5-year-old pit bulls who are looking to find a new home here on the Central Coast.

We sat down with Kelsey U'Ren the foster and intake coordinator at Woods Humane Society to learn a bit more about Bobby and Bernie.

U'Ren told us, "They have been together since they were born. They're about five years old now and they really rely on each other for comfort. Bobby here is a little bit more shy at first, and she really relies on bernie to bring her out of her shell. But obviously, once she's more comfortable with you, she's just a big old cuddle bug and wants to be a lap dog."

This is the pairs second time back at the shelter, their first owner passed away in 2020 and their most recent owner was recently placed in a care facility. This left them no other option than to come back to woods. U'Ren explained "They were brought to us after their owner went into a care facility, unfortunately. So the shelter environment is just a little bit stressful for them right now and they're having a little bit of a hard time and it's a little bit harder for bonded pairs to get adopted from us since it's two dogs instead of one entering your home. But luckily they are fee waived so they have no adoption fee. We want all of that money to go into caring for them and loving them and getting them all the supplies that they need. Come on down towards today to adopt these two cuties."

Bobby and bernie will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!