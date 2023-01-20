ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25

AEW paid tribute to the late, great Jay Briscoe Wednesday night on Dynamite in a match featuring his brother, Mark, and longtime friend, Jay Lethal. The competitors honored the legacy of the former Ring of Honor World champion in an emotion-filled contest, just one week after Briscoe's shocking and untimely passing.

