Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract extension, and according to his agent, talks have yet to materialize. "Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," his agent Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO