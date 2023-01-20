ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

CharlotteRising encourages residents to sip back and relax at annual wine walk

By Hannah McIlree
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BNLl_0kLq2vyS00

CharlotteRising hosted an annual wine walk Thursday to help promote local businesses.

CharlotteRising Director Annie Williams shared that, although this is her first time hosting the event, she has been overwhelmed by its success.

"Main Street is a phenomenal program for us, where it helps us to drive business into town and gives us great resources for different events like this," said Williams.

Williams stated that her main goal was to introduce mid-Michigan residents to developing business in Charlotte like Sidestreets Deli, a restaurant located in the heart of downtown Charlotte run by Rose McNamara and her husband Dave.

"We tried not to do the same as what everybody else did. So, a little bit of variety for everyone to try," said McNamara.

Of the participants that entered Sidestreets during the wine walk, McNamara said the vast majority were new customers.

"All-new faces. Everyone I’ve seen so far has been new faces," said McNamara.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 WMMQ

Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan

You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

2023 Faster Horses lineup has arrived

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The lineup for the 3-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway this July has been revealed. The Faster Horses Festival has announced its headliners including Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain. Other artists include Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott,...
BROOKLYN, MI
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
MARSHALL, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy