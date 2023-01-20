ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Try cross-country skiing for free in Whitefish

By Kiana Wilson
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KpeQ_0kLq2tD000

WHITEFISH - Cross-country skiing might be on your bucket list to try out this winter.

Now, the Glacier Nordic Club is making that more accessible for everyone in the Flathead.

Winter Trails Day at the Glacier Nordic Center in Whitefish is providing a chance to try cross-country skiing for free.

There will be free rentals, ski lessons and trail passes available to anyone who wants to try the sport.

There will also be free lessons for people who own gear but may need a few pointers.

"We talk about free trail passes and free rentals and free lessons and maybe the bottom line is if that can translate into some free fun then we've changed people's lives in a way that they want to come back and expand their own, like I said, their own way to enjoy winter in Northwest Montana, right?” said cross-country ski instructor Peg Havlovick.

Winter Trails Day will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 pm. You can visit glaciernordicclub.org for more details about the lessons and rentals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance

Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell presented pictures of unhoused people and human feces in Depot Park during a meeting on a proposed ordinance Monday night. “I’m going to go through a series of pictures, and this may be the most troubling thing I’ve done as a city manager in 20 years,” he said. Russell said […] The post Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Sergeant rescues driver from burning vehicle

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell police officer made a daring rescue on Tuesday Jan. 11. Sergeant Haag responded to disabled vehicle on the west side of Kalispell. The officer arrived on scene and found an unconscious person in the driver seat. The sergeant along with a bystander broke a...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested for homicide after shooting

WHITEFISH, Mont. — Steven Justin Hedrick, 32, was arrested by Whitefish police on a deliberate homicide charge after officers responded to a report of a single gunshot and found a deceased male at the scene. The following was sent out by Whitefish Police Department:. On January 24, 2023, at...
WHITEFISH, MT
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy