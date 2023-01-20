Try cross-country skiing for free in Whitefish

WHITEFISH - Cross-country skiing might be on your bucket list to try out this winter.

Now, the Glacier Nordic Club is making that more accessible for everyone in the Flathead.

Winter Trails Day at the Glacier Nordic Center in Whitefish is providing a chance to try cross-country skiing for free.

There will be free rentals, ski lessons and trail passes available to anyone who wants to try the sport.

There will also be free lessons for people who own gear but may need a few pointers.

"We talk about free trail passes and free rentals and free lessons and maybe the bottom line is if that can translate into some free fun then we've changed people's lives in a way that they want to come back and expand their own, like I said, their own way to enjoy winter in Northwest Montana, right?” said cross-country ski instructor Peg Havlovick.

Winter Trails Day will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 pm. You can visit glaciernordicclub.org for more details about the lessons and rentals.

