Richmond County, NC

EMS review, Hoffman bus wreck, new county attorney discussed at Jan. Commissioners meeting

By Matthew Sasser Editor
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
FirstHealth EMS-Richmond director Buddy Williams shared a 2022 review of his department to the Board of Commissioners. Screenshot from Richmond County Government Television

ROCKINGHAM — Buddy Williams, director of FirstHealth EMS-Richmond, stated that their staff is “waxing and waning” at the January meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

“It will be good for a while and then it will drop,” Williams said. “All of a sudden everyone wants to quit at one time — but we’re doing ok. Compared to other areas in the state, we’re actually doing very well.”

FirstHealth EMS-Richmond responded to 8,544 calls in 2022, a decrease of 4.3% from 2021.

Overall, their staff drove 181,056 miles to ensure that “patients received the finest medical care,” Williams shared.

Two of their eight vehicles have accumulated over 290,000 miles, and one of those is over 350,000 miles. FirstHealth replaced also replaced a vehicle this year.

“Our fleet department has done an excellent job in keeping these units serviced and repaired,” Williams said.

During 2022, 14.4% of calls involved some sort of trauma, while 12% of their calls were drug and behavioral related issues.

The average time for an ambulance to be dispatched arrive on the scene took nine minutes and 27 seconds.

“I am proud of our EMS staff and first responders of this county,” Williams said. “I believe you will not find any better people who work with a higher sense of professionalism and dedication…to the challenging task they have been burdened with over the past few years.”

In relation to their staff fluctuation, which was prompted by a question from commissioner Andy Grooms, Williams said the stress of EMS services has only grown post-COVID.

“The stress of the past couple years has taken atoll on a lot of EMS providers,” Williams said. “There’s no easy calls anymore.”

Land discusses Hoffman bus wreck

Land discussed the bus wreck on US 1 in Hoffman on Thursday, Jan. 5.

A school bus overturned with 25 kids and a one driver. A second vehicle had 3-4 individuals inside.

“FirstHealth received 13 kids via EMS and one via personal vehicle,” Land said, adding that eight children were transferred to Moore, Scotland and Anson hospitals.

“All were registered, evaluated, treated and discharged within two hours with the exception of one,” Land said. All patients were released by that evening.

Land thanked Hoffman Fire and Rescue, FirstHealth Richmond, Richmond County Emergency Management, Hamlet Fire and Rescue, Cordova Fire and Rescue, Rockingham Rescue Squad, Ellerbe Rescue Squad and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

“All of those agencies played a vital role in the emergency preparedness event,” Land said.

County attorney steps down

Richmond County attorney Bill Webb is not retiring, but he is stepping down from his role as county attorney.

County Manager Bryan Land and Webb said they vetted several potential attorneys.

“Ultimately, the pendulum swung to Moore County,” Webb said. “Mike Newman really came to mind. Mike Newman is a person of excellent character, excellent trial attorney. He could handle of some of these lawsuits that we have in-house.”

“He would be good for Richmond County and that’s what I relayed to Mr. Land,” Webb continued.

The commissioners unanimously voted for Newman to be the new county attorney.

“I don’t think we could do better,” said commissioner Dr. Rick Watkins. “I think it would be wonderful for this board and the citizens of Richmond County.”

Newman, who was present for the meeting, said he looked to working with all of the commissioners.

The Richmond Observer

Nathan Miller, M.D., named FirstHealth EMS assistant medical director

PINEHURST — Emergency medicine physician Nathan Miller, M.D., was recently named FirstHealth EMS assistant medical director. This appointment includes the FirstHealth Regional EMS system, which is comprised of EMS in Chatham, Lee, Montgomery and Richmond counties, as well as EMS units and specialty care transport units within Moore County and Hoke County EMS systems.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Community Policy