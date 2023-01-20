Read full article on original website
Related
disruptmagazine.com
9 Branding Tips: How To Level Up Your Business With Your Brand
It’s not enough to just have a website that sells products, you need to make sure your customers are loyal and want to come back. Branding is an essential part of any business and the key component in building customer loyalty. In this blog post, we will discuss 9 Branding Tips for Ecommerce Business Owners who want their business to level up!
disruptmagazine.com
Exploring How Cryptocurrency Is Transforming Major Industries
Cryptocurrency is revolutionizing the way we do business and interact with one another. It has transformed many industries, from finance and banking to retail and manufacturing. Cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses strong cryptography to secure financial transactions, control the creation of additional units, and verify the transfer of assets.
disruptmagazine.com
From Web-Admin To VC Fund Partner: The Path Into Venture World, A Founder’s Story with Vitaly Akimov
Vitaly Akimov is a general partner of the B2smB.vc investment fund. Vitaliy is a business growth tracker of entrepreneurs whose total capitalization of companies exceeds $500 million. He is an expert in attracting investments and building relationships with investors, key partners, and employees, and has conducted over 100 investment transactions.
disruptmagazine.com
ORE ID Has Been Selected As The Telos Foundation’s Free Cloud Wallet Service For Telos Developers
When using AIKON’s ORE ID platform, the Telos Foundation will free the first official Telos Cloud Wallet to Telos developers. Using a Web 2.0 login, such as a Google ID, Apple ID, or Facebook login, the Cloud Wallet can be used across native apps and websites to provide users with a simple single sign-on solution. The Telos Foundation is footing the bill for the first 3 million wallets created through this initiative, making it possible for both big and little developers to launch their apps on Telos with minimal friction.
disruptmagazine.com
Entrepreneurs Turn to Kelly Roach Coaching for Real, Actionable Results
Imagine that you have a brilliant idea for a new product or service, and on top of that you know that you personally can deliver the highest quality and best version of this to clients. That’s great. news! Right?. Your dreams of financial independence and writing your own schedule...
disruptmagazine.com
Story of Ash Geary, CEO of Remark an Ethical Marketing Agency
Are you looking to increase your brand’s credibility and reach? Do you want valuable customers who are loyal to your product or service? Ethical marketing is the way forward for intelligent businesses. It boosts goodwill by connecting with an audience that shares similar values and helps promote your brand’s message in a positive light. From being mindful of potential legal risks to figuring out how best to appeal to core ideals, We had a chance to interview Ash Geary, who was recently published on the frontpage of Entrepreneur, about his journey of starting an ethical marketing agency.
disruptmagazine.com
Bringing the Best of Both Worlds: Barbara Boller Disrupts the Modeling and Marketing Industries with User-Generated Content
It’s no secret that the modeling world has become one of the most difficult industries to penetrate. With such precise requirements, overly strict standards, and downright hazardous working conditions, aspiring models constantly have to fight tooth and nail just to have their time in the limelight. Barbara Boller saw this massive gap in the industry and decided that it was finally time to solve one of the pressing issues that models and brands currently face in today’s digital world.
disruptmagazine.com
From Passion to Profit: Mastering the Art of Monetizing Your Audience with Jakub Englárt
Monetizing an audience is a powerful tool for content creators and influencers looking to turn their passion into a profitable business. By generating revenue from their personal brand, they can achieve financial stability and independence, while also scaling their business and making a greater impact in the world. Jakub Englárt,...
disruptmagazine.com
MikeDaGreatt & E. Smitty are taking Hip-Hop to the “Blockchain”
For most of us who have little knowledge about “Blockchain” we refer to it as “Crypto” or meme token phenomenon celebrating Shiba Doggie Emojis and promising investors huge returns for taking a chance with their hard earned money “investments”. Those of us who are informed are far too familiar with the latest “Crypto” Scams and Ponzi Schemes such as the FTX meltdown, Do Kwan & Lunar and the ongoing SEC x Ripple Lawsuit which has brought a once thriving market to it’s knees.
disruptmagazine.com
What are the 3 pillars of ESG?
A method of doing business that generates sustainable, long-term value for shareholders, employees, consumers, and society is referred to as “corporate sustainability.”. Investing in ESG may assist businesses in lowering their environmental impact, enhancing social outcomes, and improving governance. Although there isn’t a one-size-fits-all method for adopting ESG, several...
Comments / 0