Fate Of Michigan Coordinator Involved In Of Police Investigation Decided

By Jason Hall
WKQI Channel 955
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4YE7_0kLq1FNV00
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday (January 20), days after he was placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing police investigation stemming from a "report of computer access crimes" that took place at the team's football facility in December, the Associated Press reports.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel confirmed that the school made its decision "after a review of university policies" in an official statement.

Weiss also issued an official statement Friday in response to his termination.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” Weiss said via the AP . “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

An athletic department spokesperson confirmed Weiss was placed on administrative in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday.

The University of Michigan Police Department acknowledged the investigation, confirming that a possible crime took place at Schembechler Hall, but didn't acknowledge Weiss by name when asked specifically of his involvement.

The spokesman confirmed that Weiss has been away from the team recently.

Weiss, 39, also confirmed his knowledge of the investigation in a statement to ESPN at the time of the initial report.

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators," Weiss said. "I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Last week, a neighbor in Ann Arbor who declined to be identified told ESPN that several unmarked cars were parked outside of Weiss' home, which is believed to be linked to the campus police investigation.

"The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022," University of Michigan Deputy Chief of Police Crystal James said in the statement obtained by ESPN . "Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share."

A January 5 entry in the University of Michigan Police Department's daily online crime log shows that a report was made regarding "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university email accounts without authorization" at Schembechler Hall, which was the only report made at the Michigan football facility during the last month, according to ESPN .

Weiss joined Michigan's program as a quarterbacks coach in 2021 and added the title of co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season, which resulted in the Wolverines clinching their second consecutive College Football Playoff berth and Big Ten championship. The Connecticut native had previously held various coaching positions with the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh , the brother of Wolverines head coach Jim Harbuagh , from 2009-2020.

