Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#23. Sweetwater County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 9.4 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,210,902 people (938,727 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#22. Sheridan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 9.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,418,146 people (1,053,199 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#21. Fremont County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.1 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,457,478 people (1,363,422 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#20. Sublette County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.3 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,225,889 people (108,246 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#19. Laramie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.0 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,544,219 people (3,540,852 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#18. Lincoln County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.4 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,568,130 people (1,083,391 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#17. Uinta County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.5 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,811,816 people (1,192,236 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#16. Campbell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.4 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,887,846 people (1,817,879 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#15. Hot Springs County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.4 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,514,380 people (351,147 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#14. Converse County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,079,426 people (833,003 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Goshen County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 23.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,583,697 people (1,085,151 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#12. Weston County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 29.0 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,812,814 people (469,471 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#11. Niobrara County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.2 (1 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,315,768 people (355,890 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#10. Natrona County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.6 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,406,891 people (5,085,918 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#9. Crook County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.8 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,256,131 people (1,024,303 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#8. Teton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.2 (11 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,278,370 people (3,795,953 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#7. Platte County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.1 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,017,044 people (1,808,937 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#6. Johnson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 59.1 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,100,910 people (1,699,934 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Park County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.8 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,042,749 people (7,132,041 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#4. Albany County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 91.1 (34 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,991,817 people (8,578,477 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Carbon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 108.7 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 38,719,227 people (5,697,147 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Washakie County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 128.7 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 44,271,589 people (3,439,017 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Big Horn County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 137.1 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 47,858,024 people (5,585,510 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

