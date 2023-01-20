Last year was a rollercoaster year for crypto. From the collapse of big wallet providers to the unfolding FTX saga and the all-too-familiar rug pulls, scams and bankruptcies. While the market is still trying to find its footing in the aftermath of what can be categorized as a challenging year, there is a case to be made for this being a net positive for an industry that is still going through substantial growing pains.

1 DAY AGO