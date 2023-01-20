Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum devs create ‘shadow fork’ to test conditions for Ether withdrawals
As the proposed date for the Ethereum Shanghai update draws closer, developers have created a testing environment called a “shadow fork,” according to a Jan. 23 tweet thread by Go-Ethereum developer Marius Van Der Wijden. The new testnet appears to have been created in order to test the conditions needed for Ether (ETH) staking withdrawals, which are currently disabled but are intended to become enabled in the update.
CoinTelegraph
Smart contracts to power day-to-day Web3 company operations
Web3 firm MetisDAO Foundation launched Koris, a smart contract-based platform that allows decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) to operate and manage communities through an end-to-end operational infrastructure. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, the company said that Koris aims to turn DAOs into DACs, or “decentralized autonomous companies,” by providing an...
CoinTelegraph
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to boost DeFi, Cosmos adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain protocol founded in 2018, has launched a $150 million ecosystem fund to support developers building on the Cosmos network. The so-called ecosystem group is backed by a large consortium of venture capital and Web3 firms, including Pantera Capital, Kraken Ventures, Jump Crypto, Kucoin Ventures, Delphi Labs, IDG Capital, Gate Labs and Flow Traders. According to Injective, the consortium is the largest assembled within the broader Cosmos ecosystem.
CoinTelegraph
7 ways to address the dev talent shortage in the crypto industry
Ask any leader in any industry for a list of the significant issues they’re facing right now, and odds are they’ll mention the difficulty of finding and retaining top-quality talent. It’s been a long-term, ongoing issue when it comes to professionals with a technology focus, and as businesses across industries undergo digital transformation, it’s not just a problem for tech-focused companies anymore.
CoinTelegraph
A brighter future for crypto on the horizon thanks to zero-knowledge solutions
Last year was a rollercoaster year for crypto. From the collapse of big wallet providers to the unfolding FTX saga and the all-too-familiar rug pulls, scams and bankruptcies. While the market is still trying to find its footing in the aftermath of what can be categorized as a challenging year, there is a case to be made for this being a net positive for an industry that is still going through substantial growing pains.
CoinTelegraph
Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
CoinTelegraph
Keith Comito is at the intersection of blockchain, longevity and decentralized science
Lifespan.io President and co-founder Keith Comito was into longevity before longevity was cool. “We started our nonprofit back in 2014,” Comito said. “Back then, few credible researchers would be caught dead saying they were working on aging. It was still kind of a scientific backwater. So, we wanted to emulate what the cancer research advocates did, starting in the ‘40s.”
CoinTelegraph
How Web3 could revolutionize loyalty programs
Attracting and retaining customers have long been one of the major headaches for businesses all over the world. Companies use several ways to get these customers, and one such way is loyalty programs. These programs have been quite effective in retaining customers. But loyalty programs are not perfect. They have challenges, such as geographical limitations, limited reward options, complex redemptions, etc.
CoinTelegraph
5 quick steps Markets Pro members used for 120x returns trading the news in 2021 & 2022
Want to learn a real strategy to potentially make a lot of money buying and selling cryptocurrencies?. These secrets can’t be found anywhere else — but they are able to turn one’s entire financial situation around for the better in a very short period of time. Here’s...
CoinTelegraph
Listen-and-Earn allows Bitcoin payments for podcasters and listeners
Crypto has tapped into various industries over the years to enable users with the unique ability to micro-monetize their actions. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, has been the forerunner for this type of crypto integration. On Jan 24. Fountain, a value-for-value podcasting platform, announced a new partnership...
CoinTelegraph
‘Tremendous time’ to start a blockchain company, says Pantera general partner
Despite depressed crypto prices and recent company collapses, one of the key investors behind crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital believes there’s never been a better time to start a blockchain company. As part of a Jan. 23 post about the year ahead, written by a number of executives at...
CoinTelegraph
Blockstream raises $125M to finance expanded Bitcoin mining operations
Digital asset infrastructure company Blockstream has raised $125 million to finance its Bitcoin (BTC) mining co-location services, underscoring heightened demand for its institutional hosting services amid the bear market. The $125 million raise was financed by convertible note and a secured loan, Blockstream announced on Jan. 24. Venture capital firm...
CoinTelegraph
Surojit Chatterjee to retain 249,315 shares of Coinbase stock after departing company
Surojit Chatterjee, the former chief product officer at Coinbase, will officially leave the company on Feb. 3 after reportedly making an estimated $105 million in stock sales. According to disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Chatterjee will also retain 249,315 shares of Coinbase stock. At the time of publication, Coinbase stock was valued at $54.28 per share, so those shares are worth $13.5 million.
CoinTelegraph
Wormhole hacker moves $155M in biggest shift of stolen funds in months
The hacker behind the $321 million Wormhole bridge attack has shifted a large chunk of stolen funds, with transaction data showing that $155 million worth of Ether (ETH) was transferred to a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Jan 23. The Wormhole hack was the third largest crypto hack in 2022, after...
CoinTelegraph
When meme? Top crypto memes and their meaning
The crypto market is highly volatile, and the prices of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate dramatically in a short period. Memes offer a way for people to express their emotions and cope with the ups and downs of the market in a lighthearted, humorous way. Crypto culture is heavily centered around online...
CoinTelegraph
Film review: ‘Human B’ shows a personal journey with Bitcoin
The human side of Bitcoin (BTC) is seldom explored in legacy or mainstream crypto media outlets. Even within the Bitcoin space, Bitcoin is “number goes up” technology, while catchphrases like “Bitcoin to the moon” and “have fun staying poor” rattle around like coins in a jar.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain developer QuickNode raises $60M at $800M valuation
Blockchain development platform QuickNode has closed a $60 million funding round as part of a global expansion intended to onboard more users and developers to Web3 applications. The Series B raise, which valued QuickNode at $800 million, was led by venture capital firm 10T Holdings, with participation from Tiger Global,...
CoinTelegraph
Stablecoins and CBDCs might play ‘meaningful role’ in payments — Visa CEO
The chief executive of credit card giant Visa remains confident that blockchain-powered solutions can be integrated into its services and offerings to power the next generation of payments. Speaking on a call at Visa’s annual stockholder meeting on Jan. 24, outgoing CEO Al Kelly — who will officially step down...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin divulges the ‘largest remaining challenge’ for Ethereum
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared a possible solution to what he describes as the “largest remaining challenge” foEthereum — privacy. In a blog post on Jan. 20, Buterin acknowledged the need to come up with a privacy solution because by default, all information that goes onto a “public blockchain” is public too.
CoinTelegraph
Cardano recovers from an outage on 50% relay and block-producing nodes
Cardano stake pool operators (SPO) and users have been reporting at least half of the nodes for the network briefly went offline over the weekend. According to a Jan. 22 post shared on the Telegram SPO for Input Output Global, the engineering and research in fintech behind the Cardano blockchain, an anomaly caused 50% of Cardano nodes to disconnect and restart.
Comments / 0