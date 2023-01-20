ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blufashion.com

Popular Diamond Rings Style

Diamond rings have become increasingly popular for special occasions like engagements and weddings, but there is a wide variety of styles to choose from. From the three stone, solitaire, to the modern double halo, each style offers its own unique appeal. Diamond rings are an ever-popular choice for special occasions,...
People

Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds

Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
WWD

Beyoncé Embracing the Outdoors for Latest Ivy Park Drop

Beyoncé is headed into the woods — and the urban jungle — for the latest drop of her Ivy Park collection with Adidas. Called Park Trail, the line is intended to be a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future,” the companies said.More from WWDPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsBeyoncé's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances What that translates into is a collection of gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men,...
ETOnline.com

The 14 Best Designer Handbag Deals You Can Shop Now During the Amazon New Year Sale

The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
sneakernews.com

“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95

“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day

The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
architecturaldigest.com

David Yurman’s New Crystal Jewelry Is a True Crossover Collection

Linking the Gilder Center to the AMNH’s Halls of Gems and Minerals, the new Yurman Family Crystalline Pass showcases, among other treasures, gems that father-and-son jewelry titans David and Evan discovered at the Zigras mine in western Arkansas. That trip now serves as the inspiration for David Yurman’s 2023 Crystal Crossover collection, with hunks of raw mineral wrapped in the brand’s signature cable and diamonds. davidyurman.com.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts

Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice & Offset Appear In Beyoncé’s Adidas Campaign

The “Park Trail” collection includes everything from sweatshirts to sneakers. Ice Spice and Offset will appear in Beyoncé’s promotional campaign for her Ivy Park and Adidas collab, Park Trail. Moreover, it follows today’s drop of a Top Ten 2000 collab between Adidas and Ivy Park. In promotional shoots for the RENAISSANCE artist’s latest collection, Spice and Offset dress to impress.
Footwear News

Quinta Brunson Soars in 6-Inch Gucci Heels & Painted Florals for ‘The View’

Quinta Brunson brought vibrant color to a rainy day in New York City while appearing on “The View.” The Emmy Award-winning star arrived to the talk show’s studios on Wednesday, wearing a bubble-sleeved minidress. Her style included slit long sleeves with rounded scrunched shoulders and cuffs, covered in a large-scale blue, orange and black painter-like floral print. The artistic piece was paired with silver hoop earrings to allow the prints to make a greater splash. Brunson’s ensemble was finished with a bright orange leather rectangular clutch, complete with a silver curbed chain top handle. When it came to footwear, Brunson strapped into a...
Footwear News

Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks

Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Agree This TikTok-Famous Avocado Saver Is the Only One That ‘Truly Works’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You know that as soon as you cut open a fresh avocado it’s a race against the clock to eat it before it browns. And when you put in the work to make delicious guacamole, it can be even more devastating when you go back for more a day later and find that your dip has gone completely brown even though you stored it in the most air-tight container you have. So what are avocado lovers to do?

