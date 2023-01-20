AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Vermont

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Vermont. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#14. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.2 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,467,760 people (6,202,960 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#13. Chittenden County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.6 (78 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,604,729 people (21,115,820 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 7

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#12. Windham County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.0 (22 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,487,785 people (6,636,999 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#11. Orange County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.9 (19 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,638,288 people (5,458,409 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



#10. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 75.5 (45 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,176,314 people (12,622,989 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#9. Addison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.4 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,200,161 people (8,281,992 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#8. Bennington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.6 (30 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,114,153 people (8,234,205 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 8

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#7. Windsor County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.6 (47 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,060,320 people (13,281,130 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



#6. Lamoille County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.7 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,001,551 people (6,480,402 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#5. Caledonia County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 92.1 (28 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,876,271 people (7,258,864 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#4. Orleans County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.2 (26 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,665,135 people (7,830,455 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#3. Rutland County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.6 (58 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,625,263 people (16,151,417 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 5

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#2. Grand Isle County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 110.4 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 32,175,431 people (2,332,397 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#1. Essex County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 167.4 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 45,229,337 people (2,701,096 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

