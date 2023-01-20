ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Carly Pearce Tells The Wild Story Of How She Once Had A Warrant Out For Her Arrest… And Got It Dropped With Concert Tickets

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago

Carly Pearce had a close call with the law.

A while back, when she was doing a radio tour in support of her song “Every Little Thing,” she had an unfortunate change of plans when her flight to the next city got canceled.

Seeing as she and her band were trying to make it to a show the next night, they had to rent a car and drive to try and make it in time.

And as it turns out, Carly is a little speed demon on the highway:

“I’m doing my makeup, and I’m gonna tell you about the time I had a warrant out for my arrest. So I was on radio tour for ‘Every Little Thing,’ which is kind of where you go across America and you introduce yourself to country radio.

And my flight got canceled, so my band and I had to rent a car and drive to the city that we were playing in the next day.

I was driving through the great state, my home state of Kentucky, and I did not realize that the speed limit went very quickly from I believe 70 to 35, and let’s just be real, I was already going 85.”

And of course, there’s no question she was getting pulled over going that much over the speed limit:

“So he pulled me over and he gave me a ticket, and I can tell he was like really annoyed, but we had to get to the show. So I didn’t look at the speeding ticket until I go tot the venue a few hours later and realized I had a reckless driving ticket.

So I paid the ticket and thought nothing of it, and got a call that there was a warrant out for my arrest because I did not go to traffic school or pay the full amount of my ticket, because I did not realize that it was a big offense if you are reckless driving.”

But in a great turn of luck, it turns out that the cop was a big country music fan, and Carly managed to cut a deal that they’d drop the warrant in exchange for tickets to her show:

“You’re never gonna believe it, but the cop was a country fan, and I bartered my way to pay the ticket and give him tickets to my show, and he dropped the warrant, or the charge, or whatever you wanna call it.

So that police officer in Kentucky, thank you, you can come to a show anytime. But yeah, I’m kinda bad.”

And the real moral of the story here is, watch your speed… and sometimes, it really pays to be a county singer:

“The moral of the story y’all, is, be aware of the speed limits where you’re going…

And it pays to be a country singer sometimes.”

Never woulda seen that coming from Carly… you can watch her tell the story here:

The post Carly Pearce Tells The Wild Story Of How She Once Had A Warrant Out For Her Arrest… And Got It Dropped With Concert Tickets first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Recalls the Time She Had a Warrant Out for Her Arrest

When many country music fans think of Carly Pearce, several things come to mind. She’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the former CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, and a Grammy nominee. The list of her accomplishments and titles is long. However, one descriptor that probably doesn’t come to mind for Pearce’s fans is “outlaw.” In a recent social media post, Carly shared a story that may have some rethinking that.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

How Patsy Cline Recorded Her Iconic Song “Crazy” On Crutches After A Terrible Car Accident

Patsy Cline was truly a once in a lifetime talent, trailblazer, and character, whose influence is still strongly felt in the country music world long after her death. She was the first female inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, one of the first to actually move records and headline shows, and was a mentor and friend to other up and coming female stars like Loretta Lynn. She was also a complete badass, known to belly up at Nashville […] The post How Patsy Cline Recorded Her Iconic Song “Crazy” On Crutches After A Terrible Car Accident first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Why Luke Bryan Gave Her ‘FOMO’

Although she is set to perform at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2023 event in Riviera Cancun later this month, Carly Pearce reveals how the fellow country music hitmaker gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO). “I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash...
RadarOnline

'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency

Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For”

These days, Miranda Lambert plays to thousands of people in arenas across the country. She’s actually in the middle of her Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, a hallmark achievement in her already-storied country career. It’s hard to believe the Texas native has been at it for almost two decades now, since she released her debut studio album Kerosene back in 2005. Raised in the small east Texas town of Lindale, Miranda’s first longstanding gig came at the Reo Palm Isle dance […] The post Miranda Lambert On Cutting Her Teeth At The Local Texas Honky Tonk As A Teenager: “It Was The Best Schooling I Could Have Asked For” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s Performance Of The Kenny Chesney Hit “Never Wanted Nothing More” Is Too Damn Good

Back before Chris Stapleton became a household name in 2015, (it should’ve happened much sooner but that’s a story for a different time), he was writing hits, lots of ’em. One of those was Kenny Chesney’s “Never Wanted Nothing More,” which he co-wrote with Ronnie Bowman. Released as the lead single from Chesney’s 2007 Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates album, it’s one of the more iconic tracks in all of Chesney’s repertoire. It’s also the fastest charting song […] The post Chris Stapleton’s Performance Of The Kenny Chesney Hit “Never Wanted Nothing More” Is Too Damn Good first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'

It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’

Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Merle Haggard Was #1 For The Third Time With “Sing Me Back Home” In 1968

The Hag. On this date back in 1968, Merle Haggard was on top of the Country charts for the third time with his iconic and tragic song “Sing Me Back Home”. It was the title track and lead single for his 5th studio album and spent 2 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot Country chart. The song was written as an ode to two inmates he became friends with during his time in San Quentin State Prison in California: […] The post On This Date: Merle Haggard Was #1 For The Third Time With “Sing Me Back Home” In 1968 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Car Captures Incredible Footage Of Wolf Chasing Deer At 40 MPH

In the words of Sawyer Brown…”and the race is on.” Some remarkable footage was unearthed showing a prolonged hunt of a wolf chasing after a deer along a snowy road in Canada. The chase was so long, in fact, that the guys recording had to split it into two videos. Just when you think it’s done, it picks up again. What’s crazy here is the guys driving say they were going about 40 mph for a while – the speed […] The post Car Captures Incredible Footage Of Wolf Chasing Deer At 40 MPH first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Alabama Releases Hit Single “Mountain Music” Back In 1982

Takin’ it back to 1982. 41 years ago today, Alabama released “Mountain Music,” the lead single and title track from their multi-platinum album of the same name. Written solely by Randy Owen, the song would go on to become a staple in the Alabama repertoire, and to this day, one of the most popular songs of their illustrious career. The band would also win ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1982, and “Mountain Music” would go on to […] The post On This Date: Alabama Releases Hit Single “Mountain Music” Back In 1982 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

261K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy