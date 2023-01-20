ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kansas

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Kansas. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Jackson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.2 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,459,502 people (1,256,884 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wichita County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.5 (1 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,334,930 people (351,201 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ellsworth County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 46.9 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,459,956 people (413,631 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clay County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.5 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,072,072 people (1,218,577 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Tinboy2341 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Haskell County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.6 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,271,812 people (276,547 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Atchison County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.9 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,480,509 people (2,863,657 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Scott County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.1 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,410,866 people (1,053,813 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rooks County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.3 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,565,849 people (625,151 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Woodson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.3 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,833,681 people (500,661 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Thomas County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.3 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,727,980 people (689,685 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Allen County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.7 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,115,282 people (1,772,456 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wallace County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 65.4 (1 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,019,817 people (137,913 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Marshall County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.0 (7 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,830,705 people (1,582,279 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Decatur County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 71.6 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,879,549 people (275,837 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 72.3 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,989,477 people (552,518 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#35. McPherson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.2 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,629,961 people (4,097,030 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Meade County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.4 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,773,637 people (1,053,884 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Douglas Kulp // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Morris County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.4 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,538,627 people (943,052 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hamilton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.8 (2 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,752,061 people (276,543 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Greeley County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 79.6 (1 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,953,540 people (351,376 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Reno County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 82.2 (51 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,839,888 people (9,831,977 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Linn County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 82.8 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,772,856 people (1,911,442 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sumner County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.1 (19 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,576,733 people (2,842,719 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cherokee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.1 (17 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,145,963 people (2,564,383 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wabaunsee County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 87.2 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,832,146 people (1,915,130 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chautauqua County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 88.4 (3 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,181,379 people (413,436 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Wilson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 91.8 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,248,101 people (1,328,567 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coffey County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.7 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,914,017 people (1,330,571 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Barber County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 95.7 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 27,876,855 people (1,164,695 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dickinson County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 96.9 (18 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 25,911,388 people (4,812,263 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montgomery County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.9 (31 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,897,165 people (4,719,273 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Republic County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 106.2 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,116,189 people (1,323,429 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kingman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 106.7 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,643,215 people (1,322,359 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Harper County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 108.6 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,994,389 people (828,440 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Brown County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 115.4 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,132,365 people (1,728,377 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pratt County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 118.7 (11 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,240,999 people (1,968,191 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Marion County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 126.3 (15 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,755,073 people (2,702,620 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 2
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Butler County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 135.0 (91 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 36,059,826 people (24,305,765 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bourbon County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 152.7 (22 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,121,756 people (3,043,645 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 5
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sherman County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 167.6 (10 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 23,123,135 people (1,379,295 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Morton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 182.2 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 56,542,019 people (1,551,513 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Stafford County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 194.8 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,947,151 people (1,106,450 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

John Margolies // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Edwards County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 206.1 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,508,038 people (829,869 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Doniphan County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 211.9 (16 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 37,091,562 people (2,800,042 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

DepotDaveWebb // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Comanche County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 221.1 (4 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 42,788,668 people (774,047 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Stanton County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 239.5 (5 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 43,301,245 people (904,130 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Elk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 243.3 (6 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 42,613,179 people (1,050,841 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Gove County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 324.4 (9 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 44,746,647 people (1,241,272 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Lane Pearman // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Kiowa County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 325.6 (8 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 45,040,334 people (1,106,641 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 0
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Phillips County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 458.0 (23 shelters in database)
- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 67,646,237 people (3,397,194 total capacity)
- Shelters with generators: 1
- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

