Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Massachusetts

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Massachusetts. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Norfolk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.4 (75 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,688,487 people (12,163,910 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 44

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Suffolk County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.2 (89 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,546,915 people (12,261,578 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 19

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 4



Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bristol County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 11.5 (66 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,067,888 people (11,912,480 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 34

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 5



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#11. Barnstable County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.7 (29 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 1,826,825 people (4,164,101 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 20

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2



Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Middlesex County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 12.8 (208 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,078,809 people (33,747,615 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 82

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 3



thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Nantucket County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 14.5 (2 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,282,465 people (452,816 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Essex County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.9 (128 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,265,921 people (18,231,557 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 51

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1



Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Plymouth County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 16.9 (89 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,451,561 people (12,934,487 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 53

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 7



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#6. Hampden County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 17.4 (81 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,552,049 people (11,899,313 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 35

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Worcester County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 18.9 (162 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 2,685,477 people (23,010,723 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 50

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hampshire County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 20.4 (33 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,223,342 people (5,215,690 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 10

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Franklin County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.4 (23 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,386,482 people (4,539,831 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Berkshire County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 36.4 (47 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,545,593 people (7,158,750 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 4

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dukes County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.4 (9 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,497,554 people (1,317,509 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 6

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

