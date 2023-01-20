Report: Callahan signs extension with Browns after interest from Jets

Browns fans got some good news on Friday, when it was reported that offensive line coach Bill Callahan will be staying in Cleveland for the immediate future. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the sides came to an agreement on a contract extension, despite some interest from other teams:

Callahan, who came to the Browns in 2020, has played a crucial part in creating the team's potent rushing attack throughout the last few seasons. In his first three years in Cleveland, the Browns ranked 3rd, 4th, and 6th in rushing yards, respectively. Callahan, 66, has a storied NFL career that's featured stops in Philadelphia, Oakland, New York, Dallas, and Washington.

