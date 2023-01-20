ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: Callahan signs extension with Browns after interest from Jets

By Staff Report
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3DYL_0kLpzPMD00

Browns fans got some good news on Friday, when it was reported that offensive line coach Bill Callahan will be staying in Cleveland for the immediate future. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the sides came to an agreement on a contract extension, despite some interest from other teams:

Callahan, who came to the Browns in 2020, has played a crucial part in creating the team's potent rushing attack throughout the last few seasons. In his first three years in Cleveland, the Browns ranked 3rd, 4th, and 6th in rushing yards, respectively. Callahan, 66, has a storied NFL career that's featured stops in Philadelphia, Oakland, New York, Dallas, and Washington.

RELATED: Stefanski laments missed opportunities in 2022 season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy