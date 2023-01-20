PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LeBron James said the Lakers had a choice when trailing by 25 points at halftime against the Trail Blazers. “I guess it’s only one or two ways, you can either go out and you can lay down and get ready for the next game or you can see what happens in the third quarter, make a game of it,” James said. “And for us as competitors, and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. That’s just not the makeup of our club.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO