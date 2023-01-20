Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
theScore
LeBron scores 37, Lakers rally from down 25 to beat Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LeBron James said the Lakers had a choice when trailing by 25 points at halftime against the Trail Blazers. “I guess it’s only one or two ways, you can either go out and you can lay down and get ready for the next game or you can see what happens in the third quarter, make a game of it,” James said. “And for us as competitors, and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. That’s just not the makeup of our club.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Rockets' Silas ripped players before Monday's streak ending win
Stephen Silas has a nice guy reputation around the NBA. He’s always positive and almost always smiling. He’s only been ejected twice in three seasons with the Rockets, but he insists he not the pushover people think he might be.
theScore
Stock Watch: What's trending in the NBA
Welcome to the latest installment of Stock Watch, a look at what's been trending up and down in the NBA. Anthony Davis' injury could've been the dagger to the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff hopes. Instead, the club sits just two games back of the West's sixth seed thanks to an absurd stretch of play from LeBron James. The four-time Finals MVP continues to defy Father Time, averaging 33.9 points, 8.3 boards, and 7.7 assists during Davis' absence. He has dropped 40 points or more on three occasions and has scored no lower than 23 points during that span.
theScore
Wizards trade Hachimura to Lakers for Nunn, picks
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. Los Angeles will part with a 2023 second-rounder originally belonging to the Chicago Bulls, the less favorable second-round pick in 2028 between the Lakers and Wizards, and Los Angeles' own selection in 2029, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (the Orlando Magic are currently slated to receive the better 2028 second-rounder between the two teams, courtesy of RealGM).
theScore
Magic's Isaac to make long-awaited return vs. Celtics
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced a few hours before tipoff. Isaac hasn't played in an NBA contest since sustaining a torn ACL in the bubble three years ago. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Isaac will play 8-10...
theScore
Durant making progress, MCL sprain will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is making progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL and will begin running and on-court activities this week after the injury was evaluated Monday, the team announced Tuesday. He'll be evaluated again in two weeks. The two-week timeline puts Durant on track to be...
theScore
DeRozan scores 26 in 1,000th game, Bulls beat Hawks 111-100
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. The Bulls (22-24) returned to Chicago after a 126-108 win over the Pistons in Paris on...
San Francisco 49ers Star Defensive Player Arrested
The San Francisco 49ers have just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since rookie Brock Purdy took over for the San Francisco 49ers, the team has gone 8-0 and is now one win away from the Super Bowl.
theScore
Report: Magic's Isaac expected to return Monday vs. Celtics
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to suit up Monday against the Boston Celtics, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Isaac hasn't played in an NBA contest since sustaining a torn ACL in the bubble three years ago. The former No. 6 overall pick was recently assigned to the...
theScore
Wizards' Porzingis week-to-week with ankle sprain
Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis is week-to-week due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced Monday. Porzingis sustained the injury in the third quarter of Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. It's possible that Porzingis could be back in the lineup within two weeks, sources told ESPN's Adrian...
theScore
Paul returns, Suns hold on for win over Grizzlies
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul played so well in his return from a hip injury that it appeared the Phoenix Suns would have a surprise snoozer on Sunday night. The Memphis Grizzlies had other ideas, but couldn't quite complete a monster comeback. Paul had 22 points and 11 assists...
theScore
Sirianni praises Hurts: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni offered high praise for quarterback Jalen Hurts after his team's 38-7 win over the New York Giants on Saturday. "I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having - I shouldn't even go there - it's like having Michael Jordan out there," Sirianni said, according to ESPN's Tim McManus. "He's your leader. He's your guy."
theScore
Sabres' Dahlin: 'Fans want to see forwards' at All-Star Game
Rasmus Dahlin is well aware that only five of the 44 skaters selected for the upcoming All-Star Game in Florida are defensemen. "I guess the fans want to see forwards," the Buffalo Sabres blue-liner told Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News on Monday. "It is what it is. I'm going on vacation and I'm going to have a good time, but, obviously, I want to be there. That's just how it goes."
theScore
Red Sox DFA former All-Star Barnes
The Boston Red Sox designated former All-Star closer Matt Barnes for assignment Tuesday in order to clear a roster spot for outfielder Adam Duvall. Barnes struggled in 2022, posting his highest ERA (4.31) since 2015. The 32-year-old helped the club to a World Series title in 2018 and was named an American League All-Star in 2021.
theScore
Report: Pollard fractured fibula in playoff loss to 49ers
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. Pollard, a pending free agent, will reportedly need surgery. A fibula fracture typically takes around three months to return from. Pollard sustained the injury before halftime...
theScore
Report: Elliott open to pay cut to stay with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is willing to take a pay cut to remain with the team next season, a source told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Elliott is currently scheduled to earn a $10.9-million salary in 2023. He ranks second behind Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers ($20.02 million) with a $16.72-million cap hit.
