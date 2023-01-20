ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Google slashing 12,000 jobs amid widening tech industry layoffs

By The Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mG5UC_0kLpytg600

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed.

CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company’s news blog .

The firings adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies as they tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry. Just this month, there have been at least 48,000 job cuts announced by major companies in the sector.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” Pichai wrote. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” carried out by Google of its operations.

The jobs being eliminated “cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” Pichai said.

Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees as revenue growth slows

In a regulatory filing late last year, the company said that it employed nearly 187,000 people.

Pichai said that Google, founded nearly a quarter of a century ago, was “bound to go through difficult economic cycles.”

“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” he wrote.

There will be job cuts in the U.S. and in other countries, according to Pchai’s letter.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, or nearly 5% of its workforce. Amazon has said it’s cutting 18,000 jobs, although that’s a fraction of its 1.5 million strong workforce. Facebook parent Meta is shedding 11,000 positions, or 13% of its workers, while business software maker Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of the total. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has slashed jobs at the company after he acquired it last fall.

Employment in the U.S. has been resilient despite signs of a slowing economy, and there were another 223,000 jobs added in December. Yet the tech sector grew exceptionally fast over the last several years due to increased demand as employees began to work remotely.

CEOs of a number of companies have taken blame for growing too fast, yet those same companies, even after the latest round of job cuts, remain much larger than they were before the economic boom from the pandemic began.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WNCT

New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

‘It’s more than an investment in a building, it’s an investment in the community.’ Groundbreaking held for future Pitt County Sheriff’s Office new facility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new home. Sheriff Paula Dance and county leaders broke ground Monday on a new facility on New Hope Drive in Greenville. “You often hear law enforcement officers referring to each other as family and that is true,” said Dance. “That is my […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Study: Defense industry unprepared for war with China

The U.S. defense industry is “not adequately prepared” for “a protracted conventional war” with an enemy such as China, according to a think tank study published Monday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) ran a war games simulation that found that the U.S. would likely be depleted of some of its munitions, including long-range, […]
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Washington after traffic stop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond. Green’s charges include: Byrd was […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy