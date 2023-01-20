ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars mystery: Will Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic loss impact Austin Butler?

By Ray Richmond
 5 days ago
The death far too young of Lisa Marie Presley , the only child of Elvis Presley , on January 12 at age 54 came as a shock. She had attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 10 along with her mother Priscilla to cheer on Austin Butler , who won the Best Film Drama Actor trophy for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father and Priscilla’s onetime husband in Baz Luhrmann ‘s musical biopic “Elvis.” At the Globes, Butler concluded his acceptance speech with a shout-out to the two women “for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.” Just two days later, Lisa Marie would be gone, the exact cause of death not yet determined.

Butler has been nominated for a SAG Award for Best Actor and is an overwhelming favorite to earn a bid at the Academy Awards when nominations are announced next Tuesday. At present, Butler is the third choice in the Oscar Best Actor race at Gold Derby behind Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” and Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” with combined odds of 4/1, and is running second for the SAG Awards behind Fraser with 37/10 odds. He was also among the nominees announced Thursday for Best Actor at the BAFTA Awards.

SEE Austin Butler (‘Elvis’) would be youngest winner in his SAG Award category

To be sure, Butler has been highly praised for his sympathetic portrayal in “Elvis” of Presley, who died of cardiac arrest in 1977 at the tender age of 42 following a well-documented physical and psychological decline. Director Luhrmann did a superb job of capturing the excitement of Elvis’ 1950s rise to stardom but opted not to document the full fall, preferring to focus instead mostly on the legend itself.

Lisa Marie herself shared her thoughts about the film last May in advance of its release on Twitter, gushing, “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)” She also praised Luhrmann’s “pure love, care and respect” that was “nothing short of spectacular” and saluted him for “setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.”

SEE SAG Experts divided over Best Actor: Austin Butler vs. Brendan Fraser vs. Colin Farrell

Sadly, Lisa Marie won’t be around to see her Oscar hopes for the film and its star through. But perhaps her enduring spirit will continue to boost the film and Butler’s SAG, Oscar and BAFTA candidacy over the next few months.

Will the passing of the real-life daughter of the rock ‘n’ roll legend Butler portrayed have an impact on voters in terms of a sentimental component? It’s difficult to assess at this point, as there are but a few specific historical precedents for it in a major awards show race. Perhaps the closest is Kathrine Hepburn’s Best Actress nomination in 1968 for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” She won for lead actress less than a year after the death of her beloved longtime companion Spencer Tracy , who was also nominated for the film but lost for lead actor.

There is abundant evidence of posthumous support for nominees who have died in advance of the Oscars in particular, but only a few of whom were actors. Heading that list is Heath Ledger , who passed away in January 2008 and was nominated as supporting actor the following year for his portrayal of the Joker in “The Dark Knight.” And he won not only the Academy Award but a SAG Award as well in 2009. Only one other time has an actor won the Oscar posthumously. That would be Peter Finch , who died on January 14, 1977, was nominated for his iconic lead role in “Network” on February 11, and won as Best Actor soon thereafter.

SEE 21 years after being snubbed for Best Director, Todd Field and Baz Luhrmann can get their revenge Oscar nominations

Four other actors were nominated posthumously without winning, however: James Dean , who died in September 1955 but was nominated as lead actor for both “East of Eden” in 1956 and “Giant” in 1957; Ralph Richardson , who passed away in October 1983 but received a supporting actor nom at the 1985 Oscar ceremony for “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes”; Massimo Troisi , nominated in 1996 as lead actor for “Il Postino (The Postman)” after having died in June 1994; and Chadwick Boseman , who died in August 2020 and received a Best Actor nom in 2021 for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

There have, however been 15 occasions total when a nominee has been honored with an Academy Award posthumously, dating back to 1940 – including two deceased winners who shared the same award.

Here are the 13 non-actors who were posthumously victors:

  • Sidney Howard died in August 1939 and won the screenplay Oscar the following year for adapting “Gone with the Wind.”
  • Larry Russell and Ray Rasch died 10 years apart – Russell in 1954, Rasch in ’64 – and shared the Best Music – Original Dramatic Score trophy for the Charlie Chaplin film “Limelight.” The 1952 movie was boycotted and originally went unreleased domestically due to Chaplin’s alleged Communist ties. It was afforded a much more welcome reception and was eligible for the Academy Awards when it was re-released in the United States in 1972. Both Russell and Rasch were honored posthumously at the 1973 Oscar ceremony, more than 20 years after they completed work on the film.
  • Victor Young passed in 1956 and won for his score of “Around the World in 80 Days” at the 1957 show.
  • Sam Zimbalist died in 1958 and won at the 1960 Academy Awards as one of the producers of Best Picture winner “Ben-Hur.”
SEE Ray Richmond: What Oscar history tell us about odds for ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler
  • William A. Horning was honored with the Academy Award at the 1960 Oscars for his art direction and set decoration on both “Gigi” and “Ben-Hur” following his death in March 1959.
  • Eric Orbom won for his art direction and set decoration for “Spartacus” at the 1961 ceremony after having passed in May 1959.
  • Walt Disney earned the Best Short Subject/Cartoon statuette – his 22nd Oscar – following his death in December 1966 for “Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day” at the 1969 ceremony.
  • Geoffrey Unsworth died in 1978 but was honored with the Oscar for Best Cinematography at the 1979 Academy Awards for “Tess.”
  • Howard Ashman shared the 1992 Original Song Oscar with partner Alan Menken for the song and the movie “Beauty and the Beast.” He was also nominated the following year for “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin.” He died in March 1991.
  • Thomas C. Goodwin was honored posthumously at the 1993 ceremony as a producer of the Best Documentary Short Subject “Educating Peter.” Goodwin died in December of ’92.
  • Conrad L. Hall , who died in January 2003, earned the cinematography Oscar for “Road to Perdition” later that same year.
  • Gil Friesen was honored as a producer of the Academy Award-winning documentary feature “Twenty Feet From Stardom” in 2014 after passing in January 2012.

Related
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
GoldDerby

2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won  the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Tyla

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley looking 'frail' just two days before death emerges

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley two days before her death has emerged and many fans have said they could see she was looking 'frail'. Lisa Marie died aged 54 on 12 January of a full cardiac arrest two days after her appearance at the Golden Globes. She was taken to hospital for treatment and her mother Priscilla said her daughter was 'receiving the best care'.
The List

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'

A memorial for the late singer-songwriter will be held on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible." "The most important...
MEMPHIS, TN
GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
