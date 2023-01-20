ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Alec Baldwin will continue with ‘Rust’ production despite criminal charges: report

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Production of the Alec Baldwin western movie “Rust” is expected to go on as planned, despite an announcement Thursday that the actor would face criminal charges in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to media reports.

Baldwin, who both stars and produces the film, was involved in an on-set incident involving a prop gun that took the life of 42-year-old Hutchins in October 2021.

The 64-year-old Hollywood veteran insists he didn’t pull the trigger that ultimately led to Hutchins’s death at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.

But on Thursday, Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office announced he would face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of Hutchins.

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, slammed prosecutors’ decision as a “terrible miscarriage of justice.” However, the announcement should not interfere with the production of the Joel Souza-directed film, People reported Friday.

Santa Fe County prosecutors on Thursday said, after thoroughly reviewing the evidence, their office determined “there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew.”

Both Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who was on the set at the time, will be “ charged in the alternative ,’ which means “a jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty,” Carmack-Altwies tweeted Thursday.

First assistant director David Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, the DA’s office said.

A person familiar with the project told The New York Times, as of Thursday, the movie was still on track to be completed.

Baldwin is expected to return as the film’s star, while Souza, who was also hurt in the 2021 shooting, is set to remain as director.

Early last year, Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their 9-year-old son filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and the film’s producers.

In October both parties announced they had reached a settlement . “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins said.

©2023 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

