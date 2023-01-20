ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

South Park Sets Season 26 Premiere on Comedy Central — Watch Teaser

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZhhk_0kLpyTvK00

Comedy Central is going on down to South Park next month. The animated series is set to kick off its 26th season on Wednesday, Feb. 8 (10/9c), TVLine has learned.

South Park fans have had to adjust to a slightly more erratic schedule in recent years; Season 25, which consisted of only six episodes, aired in 2022, which was a full two years after the previous season wrapped its 10-episode run in 2019.

This is largely due to Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s deal with Paramount+, under which they’re expected to produce a series of South Park specials for the streamer. The first four specials — Post COVID , Post COVID: The Return of COVID , and both parts of The Streaming Wars — have already been released, with 10 more expected to premiere in the future.

Little is ever known about a season of South Park before it airs, but if the events of The Streaming Wars were any indication, we can expect to see a lot less of Tegridy Farms — which should come as a relief to those fans who felt it had no more story left to, well, harvest.

As for what we can expect to see, the 15-second teaser above has us pretty worried about Butters. And that’s all we’ll say about that.

South Park has been renewed through Season 30, which will take it to (at least) 2027.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Season 26, then drop a comment with your thoughts about all things South Park .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere This Spring — First Look at Ted vs. Nate!

Behold, our very first glimpse at Ted Lasso Season 3. Apple TV+ on Wednesday revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the delayed third season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series will roll out this spring, but stopped short of disclosing an actual premiere date. To tide us over until new episodes drop, the streaming service has released the above photo, which features Jason Sudeikis as the titular AFC Richmond coach, Nick Mohammed as newly appointed West Ham United coach Nate Shelley, and Anthony Head as Rebecca’s devilish ex/rival club owner Rupert Mannion. As recently as September, Sudeikis refused...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barrymore Renewed, Young & Restless Return and More

Get ready for more of Drew’s News. The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for Season 4, taking the daytime program through the 2023-24 season on CBS Stations, it was announced on Tuesday. “This season, The Drew Barrymore Show debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success,” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.” Ready...
TVLine

The Resident Boss Reveals Who Almost Didn't Survive the Finale — Plus, the Latest on a Season 7 Renewal

The following post contains spoilers for The Resident‘s Season 6 finale. Proceed with caution! It was a finale full of happy endings for the men and women of The Resident — but that was very nearly not the case for one character in particular. “We strongly considered letting [Gov.] Betz die,” series co-creator Amy Holden Jones divulges to TVLine. “It would have been fictional revenge. But our team usually wins.” Instead, the governor remained very much alive throughout Tuesday’s Season 6 closer, and he indeed held up his end of the deal to restore Chastain Park’s full funding after his successful heart transplant....
TVLine

Outlander to End With Season 8, Starz Greenlights Blood of My Blood Prequel

Sing me a song of a lass that’s soon gone: Starz has renewed Outlander for Season 8, which will be the time-travel drama’s final season, the network announced Thursday. Outlander Season 8 will consist of 10 episodes. In addition, Starz has ordered to series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel centered on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. The network confirmed Blood of My Blood was in development in August. Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the spinoff. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Maril Davis and Ronald D....
TVLine

PaleyFest 2023: Yellowjackets, Grey's, Mrs. Maisel, Yellowstone, Mandalorian and More Among In-Person Lineup

The 40th Annual PaleyFest LA will welcome a new critical favorite and help say goodbye to two long-running shows. Showtime breakout Yellowjackets has joined the 2023 TV festival lineup, as have Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which is entering its final season) and CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden (whose host is stepping down this year). As previously announced, Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary will also host panels at the event, which features screenings or special previews followed by a moderated discussion/Q&A. PaleyFest 2023 will take place from March 31 to...
TVLine

SEAL Team Renewed for Season 7

Bravo has more fight left in it, now that Paramount+ has renewed the military drama SEAL Team for a seventh season. “We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.” Just last week, Giles told TVLine the streamer was “not quite yet” ready to announce Season 7, though she noted that SEAL Team...
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Sean Returns — Plus, Is #Upstead Headed for Divorce?

All is not well with Chicago P.D.‘s Halstead and Upton, it seems. Halstead — who took a new job out of the country without first discussing it with his wife— has not been returning her calls and just made it clear that he has no intention of coming home anytime soon. Kicking off Wednesday’s episode with the camera panning over framed photos of the happy couple together felt especially disheartening, since it was immediately followed by Upton leaving yet another message for her absentee husband. (He’s currently in Bolivia leading a squad that tracks the worst drug cartel targets.) “I’m not sure if...
TVLine

New Amsterdam EPs on Series-Finale Absence: 'We Really Did Try' to Get [Spoiler] But 'It Didn't Time Out Right'

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! There was one doc who was notably missing from New Amsterdam‘s series finale on Tuesday: Dr. Helen Sharpe, played by Freema Agyeman, who departed the NBC drama at the end of Season 4. In the series ender, Max announced that he was moving to Geneva, Switzerland, to work for the World Health Organization. As he committed to making his daughter Luna — who became medical director of New Amsterdam as an adult! — the center of his life with his new job, Max’s romance with Dr. Elizabeth...
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

Lo and Behold, Blue Bloods' Danny Is Dating Again — Do You Approve?

The following contains a romantical spoiler from the Jan. 20 episode of CBS’ Blue Bloods. Well, I was all set to power down the Sony Bravia and hit the hay, when Blue Bloods widower Danny Reagan decided it was time to get himself back out there on the dating circuit — and with a very particular someone. Danny’s return to dating, five-and-a-half years following wife Linda’s tragic death in a medevac helicopter crash, came about in a circuitous manner. The episode opened with Sid clumsily meeting with Frank, to make an appeal on behalf of a detective who years ago had been injured...
TVLine

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Said No to a Season 2 of Ringer, Even Though The CW 'Would've Picked It Up'

Sarah Michelle Gellar played twins in The CW’s thriller Ringer, but she wasn’t interested in pairing up the show’s debut with a sophomore season. The Buffy alum says it was her decision to end the series after a single season in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I got pregnant with my second child, which was a surprise, so I turned to CW like, ‘I can’t,'” she recalls. “They would’ve picked it up again. I just couldn’t do it.”   She adds that she originally pitched Ringer to CBS as a miniseries, but they weren’t interested in anything that ran less than...
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife — See First Photos

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admiral Kilbride has an ex-wife who is… unforgettable, played as she will be by Marilu Henner. TVLine has learned exclusively that Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane CBS drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged. Henner’s TV credits include, of course, Taxi (for which she earned five career Emmy nominations), Evening Shade, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (where she played mom to Cameron Candace Bure’s...
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'

In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
TVLine

Ghosts First Look: Tara Reid Arrives to Charm the Pants Off of Trevor

The latest Ghosts guest star is going to knock Trevor’s socks off… and the poor guy is already missing his pants. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Tara Reid guest-starring on the hit CBS sitcom, which you can check out above. Reid will play herself in the Feb. 9 episode (8:30/7:30c) — and as you might recall, the American Pie alum was Trevor’s celebrity crush while he was still alive. (He does look a little starstruck in that photo, doesn’t he?) Laraine Newman (SNL) and Chip Zien (House of Cards) also guest-star as Trevor’s parents Esther and Lenny in the episode,...
TVLine

Bachelor Premiere Recap: Zach's Lips Are Busy, But Who Captured His Heart?

Yes, we’re back at the mansion for another season of The Bachelor — and new star Zach could already use some extra lip balm, after all that kissing. Monday’s premiere opens with a limo full of girls dubbing our new leading man “Zach the Snack,” and we get the standard biographical rundown on Zach — although they never explain what happened between him and Rachel on The Bachelorette. Maybe because his abrupt exit didn’t make any sense then, and still doesn’t make sense now? Anyway, on with the show! Zach sees Sean Lowe (the only successful Bachelor!) as his inspiration, so...
IOWA STATE
TVLine

Home Economics: Did We Just Watch the Series Finale? (We Better Not Have)

Home Economics wrapped its regrettably abbreviated 13-episode third season on Wednesday with an earthquake-themed finale, and ABC has given zero indication whether it plans to bring the supremely underrated sitcom back for Season 4. (When asked, an ABC rep tells TVLine that there’s no news to share yet on a possible fourth season.) And since we loathe uncertainty almost as much as we do premature cancellations, we rang up series co-creators/co-showrunners Michael Colton and John Aboud to get a temperature check on the show’s future. TVLINE | So… was this episode  a season or a series finale? MICHAEL COLTON | We hope it’s...
TVLine

Ratings: Neighborhood, Abishola Eye Season Highs; All American Duo Grow

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ newly renewed The Neighborhood and ABC’s The Bachelor tied for the Monday demo win, while CBS’ NCIS easily drew the night’s largest audience. CBS | With no pesky NFL game to harsh their mellow this week, The Neighborhood (with 6.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 mil/0.5) both hit season highs in audience and tied season highs in the demo. NCIS (7.3 mil/0.5) surged to its second-best numbers of the season (trailing only the crossover event), while NCIS: Hawaii (5.1 mil/0.4) posted its third-largest audience/second-highest rating of Season 2. ABC...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Night Court Vet Marsha Warfield Weighs In on NBC Revival — Might She Return?

Night Court vet Marsha Warfield has rendered her verdict on NBC’s revival, which premiered this Tuesday night and earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B-.” “I hear there’s a new Night Court in town! Congratulations,” Warfield, who played bailiff Roz on the original series, shared on TikTok. “I hope that it was as wonderful as it sounds, and I wish the cast and crew and everybody involved all the best.” To former castmate John Larroquette, who on the revival is reprising his role as legal eagle Dan Fielding, Warfield said, “I can’t imagine a new show doing better than having...
TVLine

Amy Jo Johnson Explains Why Kimberly Isn't in Netflix's Power Rangers Reunion Special: 'For the Record...'

Some of the most memorable characters in Power Rangers history are assembling for a 30th anniversary special on Netflix. (Key word: some.) Among those not returning is Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, from 1993 to 1995. And lest there be any confusion about why Kimberly isn’t suiting back up for old time’s sake, Johnson has cleared the air in a tweet. “For the record I never said no,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to...
TVLine

Hello Tomorrow!: Billy Crudup Hawks Lunar Timeshares in Trailer for Retro-Futuristic Apple TV+ Dramedy

Billy Crudup encourages regular folk to say hello to tomorrow by investing in a home on the moon, in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s…. Hello Tomorrow!.. which was unveiled on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Set to premiere Friday, Feb. 17 (with weekly releases through April 7), Hello Tomorrow! takes place in a retro-future world and centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who is also an executive producer on the series, stars as Jack, a salesman whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers…...
TVLine

Shrinking Trailer: Harrison Ford Shows Jason Segel Some Gruff Love in Apple TV+ Comedy's First Footage

Jason Segel’s Jimmy is in a bad way in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s Shrinking — but that may be just what his therapy patients need. The trailer above, released Tuesday in conjunction with a panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, gives us our first real look at the new series from Segel (How I Met Your Mother), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs). In it, we watch Jimmy, a therapist struggling with grief after the death of his wife, partake in some painful and/or inadvisable activities. Eventually, he snaps and starts telling his...
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy