Raleigh, NC

This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in North Carolina?

Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy bites of squid to determine which spot serves up the best fried calamari in each state, "from traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal)," according to the site.

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best fried calamari in the state?

Winston's Grille

According to its website, Winston's Grill in Raleigh aims to "make everyday dining experiences memorable," and that is partially achieved by its delicious calamari starter. And when it comes to what to dip it in, you don't have to choose! The course is served with three different dipping sauces so you can try a variety of flavor, from sweet and spicy to cool and herby.

Winston's Grille is located at 6401 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"We love that Winston's fried calamari appetizer comes with not one, not two, but three different dipping sauces, including cucumber dill, marinara, and a sweet and spicy Thai sauce. This memorable dish is so good that it has been described by TripAdvisor reviewers as 'succulent.'"

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to see the best spots in the country to find fried calamari.

