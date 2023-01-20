ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general

By Julia Shapero
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbW3u_0kLpxxFD00

Former President Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, after he and his legal team were ordered to pay more than $900,000 on Thursday for repeatedly filing “frivolous” lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who also served as the presiding judge in Trump’s case against James, pointed to the lawsuit in Thursday’s order as an example of the former president’s “pattern of misusing the courts to serve political purposes.”

After James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump and his three adult children in September over allegations of business fraud, the former president responded by suing the New York attorney general in November.

Trump claimed that James “abused her position as Attorney General for the State of New York to pursue a vendetta” against him.

In her lawsuit, James accused Trump and his children of falsely inflating and deflating property values to obtain investments and tax and loan benefits, following a three-year investigation into the former president’s business practices.

Middlebrooks noted in Thursday’s order that he had previously warned Trump and his lawyers that the lawsuit had “all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.”

“Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries,” the judge noted in the scathing, 46-page order. “He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie Police investigating alleged overnight murder-suicide

Erie Police continue to investigate what they believe was a late night murder-suicide inside a home on East 28th Street in Erie. Chelsea Swift was live from the 900 block of East 28th Street, and police say after interviewing a witnesses they believe it was a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. Erie Police […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East police respond to reported bank robbery

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for gang-related murder

An Erie man has been sentenced for his involvement in an alleged gang-related attack. Mark Smith, 33, pleaded guilty to attempted homicide and a weapons charge as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars on the attempted homicide charge on Jan. 19. Police said members of the gang allegedly […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two dead in overnight shooting in the City of Erie

Update: Erie Police report that after interviewing a witnesses they believe it was a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police have confirmed that two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Erie. Erie 911 received a call from a child reporting a shooting in the 900 Block of East 28th […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man photographed in Pelosi office convicted on multiple Jan. 6 charges

The man who entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and was photographed in the office of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was convicted on Monday of eight federal crimes related to the incident, including four felonies. Richard “Rigo” Barnett, 62, was convicted of all the charges filed against him after nine days of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YourErie

One person hospitalized after shooting at West 20th Street

One person was injured in a shooting in Erie on Monday. Calls went out around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Erie police did […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Emergency crews rush to help trapped victim on Oliver Road

Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a trapped victim Wednesday morning on Oliver Road. According to state police, a driver was headed southbound on Oliver Road when they lost control close to McLaughlin Road. The vehicle spun and crashed into a tree on the driver’s side as the tree was pushed about 40 inches […]
YourErie

Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills

Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states’ abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West Virginia run afoul of the federal authority of the U.S. Food […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
YourErie

Route 5 closed from Fairview to Girard due to crash

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Route 5 (West Lake Road) in Erie County has been closed due to a crash. The closure is from the intersection with Route 98 in Fairview Township to the intersection with Fairplain Road in Girard Township. The closure was announced at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The road is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Turnpike crash

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
INDIANA, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy