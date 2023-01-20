ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

abc12.com

Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Port Austin woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for chance at $2 million

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Port Austin woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Aimee Krull and the four other contestants from Sand Lake, Norton Shores, Howell and Macomb will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
PORT AUSTIN, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Snowfall could affect travel around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan will receive a glancing blow from a winter storm on Wednesday, likely leading to some accumulating snow and a difficult day of travel. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day for all of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Meteorologists say the winter storm system will brush the southern Lower Peninsula beginning Wednesday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer focusing on gun safety, economic relief in State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to deliver her fourth State of the State address to the most receptive audience she has appeared before in the Michigan Capitol. Whitmer's annual address to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature begins at 7 p.m. This is the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan State Police catch two more drivers going over 100 mph

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police were out on the roads on Tuesday with extra patrols enforcing the speed limit. Troopers caught a driver going 105 mph on I-69 in Genesee County during the morning. That's 35 mph over the speed limit. Hours later, another trooper caught a driver going 106 mph on M-13 near the I-75 interchange.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Snow showers continue into Wednesday evening

A low pressure system lifting out of the south into the Ohio Valley today will bring us snow for most of the day. The further south and east you are the higher amounts you'll see with lower totals north and west. We'll see scattered lake effect into tomorrow with another system bringing more snow later Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI

