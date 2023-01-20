Read full article on original website
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The incoming snow piling onto Southeast Michigan has caused school districts all over Metro Detroit to cancel class. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter...
Port Austin woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for chance at $2 million
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Port Austin woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000. Aimee Krull and the four other contestants from Sand Lake, Norton Shores, Howell and Macomb will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
Snowfall could affect travel around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan will receive a glancing blow from a winter storm on Wednesday, likely leading to some accumulating snow and a difficult day of travel. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day for all of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Meteorologists say the winter storm system will brush the southern Lower Peninsula beginning Wednesday morning.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Whitmer focusing on gun safety, economic relief in State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to deliver her fourth State of the State address to the most receptive audience she has appeared before in the Michigan Capitol. Whitmer's annual address to a joint session of the Michigan Legislature begins at 7 p.m. This is the first...
Michigan State Police catch two more drivers going over 100 mph
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police were out on the roads on Tuesday with extra patrols enforcing the speed limit. Troopers caught a driver going 105 mph on I-69 in Genesee County during the morning. That's 35 mph over the speed limit. Hours later, another trooper caught a driver going 106 mph on M-13 near the I-75 interchange.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect all day Wednesday for MNC listening area
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch as the winter storm hits Michiana is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
Snow showers continue into Wednesday evening
A low pressure system lifting out of the south into the Ohio Valley today will bring us snow for most of the day. The further south and east you are the higher amounts you'll see with lower totals north and west. We'll see scattered lake effect into tomorrow with another system bringing more snow later Friday.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
