ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘South Park’ Gets Season 26 Premiere Date On Comedy Central

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iCJx_0kLpw84e00

Comedy Central has set Wednesday, February 8, for the Season 26 premiere of South Park . Watch a teaser above.

Co-created by Trey Park and Matt Stone, the Emmy- and Peabody-winning animated series also will roll out its new season on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023. New episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

Related Story

2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Related Story

Jeff Ross Comedy Central Roast Will Be A Key In Supreme Court Hearing On Death Sentence

Related Story

Trey Parker And Matt Stone's Deep-Fake Studio Deep Voodoo Secures $20 Million Funding Round

Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the silver anniversary of cable’s longest-running scripted series with South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert . Filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert, starring Park and Stone, Primus and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, Rush, premiered on August 13, 2022, twenty five years to the day the series premiered on Comedy Central. It is currently available on Paramount+.

Parker and Stone’s massive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios ( originally at ViacomCBS ) includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including South Park: The Streaming Wars Parts 1 & 2, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

South Park is exec produced by co-creators Parker and Stone along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano, John Hansen, David List, Mark Munley, Nate Pellettieri, Greg Postma, Lydia Quidilla, Wonnie Ro, Jenny Shin, Keo Thongkham are producers and Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Adult Swim Orders Five New Episodes Of ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is returning for another season. Adult Swim on Wednesday gave the green light for five new episodes from original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story Adult Swim Severs Ties With 'Rick And Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast Related Story 'Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Battling Domestic Violence Charges; Faces Up To Seven Years Behind Bars If Found Guilty The Season 12 order comes just before the premiere of the latest feature film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, which arrives on...
Deadline

Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of ‘Solar Opposites’

Less than one day after Adult Swim severed ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, Hulu announced that it, too, will distance itself from the performer/producer who’s been accused of domestic violence. Related Story Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast Related Story 'Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Battling Domestic Violence Charges; Faces Up To Seven Years Behind Bars If Found Guilty Related Story Hulu Sets Premiere Date For 'Solar Opposites' Halloween Special Roiland is the co-creator/executive producer and voice cast member of Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites as well as a performer on the...
Deadline

Aubrey Plaza Draws Season 48 Demo Rating High For ‘Saturday Night Live’

Aubrey Plaza and Sam Smith laughed up a ratings record for Season 48 of Saturday Night Live. The January 21 episode hosted by Plaza with Smith as musical guest received a 0.98 rating in the advertiser friendly 18-49 demographic, which is the highest of the season. It also drew 4.8 million total viewers, according to Live+Same Day Nielsen data. That’s the second largest audience of the season, trailing only Steve Martin/Martin Short episode’s 5.1 million viewers on December 10. The Plaza episode was up 30% in the demo and 13% in total viewers from the fourth quarter average. It is currently the...
Deadline

‘Percy Jackson’ Creator Hints At “Great Scenes” With Adam Copeland & Teases Disney+ Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is getting a TV series adaptation coming to Disney+ in 2024. As the show continues to film its first season, creator Rick Riordan is teasing details of what fans can expect. One of the Greek gods from the book series is Ares that will be portrayed by WWE wrestler Adam “Edge” Copeland. Riordan was thinking of “coraí” which means “wrestler” and “one who practices the sport of coraíocht.” “I’m thinking about this because of some great scenes Adam Copeland has filmed for us recently as Ares, the god of war,” Riordan wrote on Mastodon. “As they used...
Deadline

Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident

Chris Evans is pumping his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as he continues his recovery from the life-threatening snowplow accident. The Hawkeye star shared a health update with his fans on social media showing him during a rehabilitation session where he said, “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” Shortly after Renner’s post, Evans joked with him adding on Twitter, “That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending...
Deadline

Yoshio Yoda Dies: ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor Was 88

Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed Fuji, the sweet-natured Japanese prisoner of war befriended by the irreverent gang of American sailors at the center of the 1962-66 ABC World War II-set sitcom McHale’s Navy, died Jan. 13 in Fullerton, CA. He was 88. Yoda, who also went be the name James Yoshio Yoda during his post-acting career as an executive of Toyota Hawaii, was born in Tokyo and studied law at Keio University in Japan before deciding on an acting career. After moving to the United States, Yoda enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
FULLERTON, CA
Deadline

M&M’s Taps Maya Rudolph As Spokesperson After Tucker Carlson, Other Commentators Bash Candy For Going “Woke”

M&M’s are retreating from the use of “spokescandies” and instead deploying Maya Rudolph as a new spokesperson, after the brand’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion triggered a backlash on the right that they were going “woke.” The brand issued a statement on Monday, saying, “America, let’s talk. In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we got it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
Deadline

Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech”

Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...
Deadline

Jon Lovitz Fires Back At George Santos: “My Pathological Liar Character Can’t Hold A Candle To You!” – Updated

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) yesterday took a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook by criticizing a comic impersonation of him. Last night, the subject of that criticism, comedian Jon Lovitz, hit back with his trademark brand of sarcasm. “Thanks the review and advice!” tweeted the former SNL castmember. “You’re right! I do need to step my game up! My pathological liar character can’t hold a candle to you!” Lovitz then poked at one of Santos’ many mendacities: “Loved your “Jew-ish” joke. One of my favorites I do all the time!” PREVIOUSLY on January 23: George Santos has been having quite the year...
Deadline

Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees

When Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams dropped the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had for the first time in awhile the most wide open and competitive race in years. There is something for everyone here. There are two billion-dollar-grossing films in the Best Picture mix in Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both are sequels. This might well help the Oscarcast that have been in steady decline over the past pandemic-plagued years. Also helping is the chance to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga perform their nominated tunes for Wakanda...
Deadline

‘Accused’: Howard Gordon Crime Anthology Premiere Smashes Ratings Records On Fox

Howard Gordon’s return to Fox has proved to be fruitful for the network. The premiere episode of his latest crime drama Accused aired Sunday night to record ratings. The crime anthology series scored a 2.0 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic as well as 8.4M viewers, according to early live+same-day Nielsen data. That makes it the highest-rated and most-watched debuts across broadcast or cable in the last three years (excluding the 2021 Super Bowl lead-in, which helped earn CBS’ The Equalizer more than 20M viewers). It’s worth noting that the episode had a lead in from the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco...
Deadline

‘Accused’: Howard Gordon Breaks Down Premiere & Explains Why He Opened The Series With A School Shooting Episode

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for the first episode of Fox’s Accused. Michael Chiklis plays a concerned father who is stuck in a moral dilemma about how to handle his increasingly troubled son in the first episode of Fox‘s new anthology series Accused, which premiered Sunday. The episode, titled “Scott’s Story,” opens with Chiklis’ Scott Miller entering the court room for a preliminary hearing about a crime the audience isn’t yet aware of. As the episode unfolds, through flashbacks as well as current moments in the courtroom, we learn that Scott had started to become worried that his son was going...
Deadline

‘Poker Face’ Review: No Lie! Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson’s Peacock Road Trip Procedural Is All Green Lights & Parking Spaces

Let’s put our cards on the table: Almost three years after Peacock launched, the Comcast-owned streamer finally has a legitimate potential breakout show in Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Poker Face. Debuting with four episodes Friday and then dropping the rest of its 10-episode first season weekly, the one-hour drama could prove the dramatic reset the sports-focused Peacock has needed since day one. Part of that is clearly the combined star power and skills of the Russian Doll star and the Knives Out director, along with a wonderfully villainous Benjamin Bratt and an old-school awards-show phalanx of guest stars. True to the...
Deadline

New CA Shooting: 7 People Injured, 1 Killed During Music Video Shoot In Oakland

In what amounts to the third mass shooting in California in as many days, seven people were wounded and one killed during what local news reports characterized as a music video shoot on and Oakland street last night. It happened at a Valero gas station where, apparently, there was some sort of production taking place. The Oakland Police Department reported “a shooting between several individuals” when they arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m. last night. They found multiple shell casings, but none of the victims were on site , according to Oakland Police Department Officer Kim Armstead. “Shortly...
OAKLAND, CA
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Taylor Swift, David Bowie & Women Directors Spurned

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled this morning, and while for some like Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet On The Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin the race to Oscar glory is on, there are some who never made it off the starting line. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story Female Directors Shut Out Of This Year's Oscar Nominations Related Story Can 'Avatar: The Way of Water' & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Save The Oscars From A Ratings Slump? Announced in the pre-dawn hours in Los Angeles by self-described “over caffeinated” past Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and M3gan...
Deadline

Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast

Justin Roiland, co-creator, executive producer and star of Adult Swim’s flagship animated series Rick and Morty, is no longer in business with the Warner Bros Discovery brand on the heel of serious domestic violence allegations against him coming to light earlier this month. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Following Roiland’s exit, Rick and Morty will continue, with title characters, which had been voiced by Roiland, recast. Co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon, the hit series received a massive 70-episode order in 2018 when Adult Swim also signed new long-term deals with Roiland...
Deadline

Details Of Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident Revealed In Sheriff’s Report

A redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report on the New Year’s Day snowplow accident in Nevada that severely injured actor Jeremy Renner is providing previously unknown details of the incident. The report, obtained by CNN, indicates that Renner was driving a “Pistenbully snow groomer” to pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow. At one point, the actor exited the parked tractor when the vehicle began to slide sideways. The vehicle “began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.” Related Story Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked On Snowplow Following Accident Related Story Jeremy Renner Upbeat...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish Defends ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ From Stage After Audience Member Gripes About Studio-Backed Pic At Indie Fest

There was a semi-awkward moment at tonight’s Sundance Film Festival premiere of the Tiffany Haddish-led sci-fi film Landscape with Invisible Hand. During a post-screening Q&A with castmembers and filmmaker Cory Finley, an audience member asked what he prefaced as “a provocative question.” Posing it “mainly for the producers and also for the Sundance programming team,” the questioner asked the panel if they “found it ironic that you have a film that’s about exploited young artists and also has studio financing having its world premiere at an indie film festival.” Haddish quickly responded. “First of all,” she began with exaggerated emphasis, to the crowd’s...
Deadline

Disney+ Greenlights Second Season Of Superhero Series ‘Extraordinary’ From ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle

Disney+ has handed a second season order to Extraordinary – the superhero series from up-and-coming writer Emma Moran and Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle – two days prior to first season launch. The news was announced at the Extraordinary launch last night in London by Disney VP Scripted Content Johanna Devereaux. Extraordinary launches later this week and follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman who doesn’t have a superpower in a world where everyone else does. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.  Up-and-comer Máiréad Tyers leads...
Deadline

Deadline

157K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy