DraftKings promo code rolls out Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer for the NBA and NHL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers betting on any NBA or NHL game can get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets...
Nets vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. EST. Led...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Penn State is capable of crashing College Football Playoff; Lions make an ‘outstanding’ hire in Marques Hagans, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature one national writer’s take that the Lions have what it takes to make the 2023 College Football Playoff, plus some follow-up pieces on what Penn State is getting in new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports laid out...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Former Phillies star poised to become 18th third baseman in Hall of Fame
NEW YORK — Scott Rolen could become just the 18th third baseman elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, the fewest of any position. “It stems from an original prejudice that third base is not important defensively,” John Thorn, Major League Baseball’s official historian, said Monday. “I think Brooks Robinson changed that perception. So that just as relief pitchers for the longest time were regarded as failed starters rather than as a new position in the changing game, third basemen were regarded as washouts.”
Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (1/25/23): How to watch, time, channel, odds
If you’re up late on Wednesday night and want to tune into one of the budding rivalries in the NBA, there’s a game on tap for you. As part of the NBA’s Rivalry Week, the upstart Memphis Grizzlies, currently sitting in second in the Western Conference, travel to the Bay Area to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers (1/25/23): How to watch, time, channel, odds
Ben Simmons and his Brooklyn Nets are once again entering the jungle. The former Philadelphia 76ers star returns to Philadelphia to play as a visitor for just the second time, as the two Eastern Conference contenders will square off in a nationally-televised game on Wednesday night. The Nets and Sixers...
Steel-High’s Andrew Erby Jr. adds to his list of college offers
Andrew Erby Jr.’s list of college offers continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Steel-High standout junior offensive lineman said he added Appalachian State last week. The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder’s list of offers also includes Penn State, Toledo, Army, Bowling...
