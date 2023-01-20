ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Mass General Brigham Centralizes Management Structure

After reporting a $432 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, Boston-based Mass General Brigham is taking steps to centralize management of its six community hospitals, including Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in what it describes as an effort to improve efficiency and streamline costs. Denise Schepici, who was hired...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tufts Medicine announces layoffs, cites 'significant financial challenges'

BOSTON — Citing a series of financial challenges, Tufts Medicine announced this week that it will be eliminating approximately 240 jobs. Of those, approximately 170 of the positions are currently unfilled roles. A spokesperson said 70 "primarily administrative" employees will be laid off. "Like many health systems in the...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Boston Medical Center CEO to head up Massachusetts' HHS

Kate Walsh, CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System, is headed to lead Massachusetts' health department, with her appointment announced Jan. 25 by Gov. Maura T. Healey. Ms. Walsh's new title will be Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, according to a news release from the governor's office shared with Becker's. It is the largest secretariat in state government, made up of 12 agencies, in addition to the MassHealth health plan program.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Tufts Medicine to cut several hundred jobs after difficult financial year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medicine announced that it is cutting several hundred positions after a difficult financial year. Tufts will eliminate about 170 open positions and 70 primarily administrative positions held by existing team members, according to a statement from the healthcare provider. The company said the decision will not...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces

Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

Cape Cod bridge expansion 'imprudent,' one expert says. Some call for alternatives

The proposed replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges — the gateways to Cape Cod — represents a transportation plan that would last for generations. Over the next few weeks, CAI will air a series of conversations, informed by interviews with people who see the bridge proposal from different points of view. This is the first of those conversations, between Morning Edition host Patrick Flanary and reporter Jennette Barnes.
BOURNE, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

Our 2023 Top Doctors List Is Here

Discover the Boston area's 1,914 finest physicians, in 70 specialties, as chosen by their peers. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. Whether you’re after a pediatrician for the kiddos or a specialist to guide you through a recent...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy