LoveShackFancy’s Vintage Vibes Land at Pottery Barn

By Jennifer Bringle
 5 days ago
Fashion brand LoveShackFancy makes its first foray into the children’s home goods category with a new collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

The line channels LoveShackFancy’s romantic vintage -inspired aesthetic through floral patterns, soft colors and feminine bow motifs. Products include bedding , rugs, wallpaper, mirrors, towels, children’s slipcovered chairs, lighting, backpacks and Easter baskets.

“We’ve chosen our favorite florals to adorn Pottery Barn Kids ’ and Pottery Barn Teen’s elevated furniture so that teens and children are able to bring a piece of the LoveShackFancy spirit into their homes,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director, LoveShackFancy.

LoveShackFancy offers women’s and children’s apparel, home goods and accessories with a feminine, vintage-inspired look incorporating soft floral prints, lace, bows, ruffles and other frilly details.

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen have found success in fashion collaborations with their lines with Monique Lhuillier, Lilly Pulitzer and Tracy Reese . Sister company West Elm—all owned by parent Williams-Sonoma, Inc.—also recently forged a partnership with apparel line Misha & Puff for a home collection.

“The collection we’ve designed together is the culmination of our teams partnering to reimagine the spirit and style of LoveShackFancy into new product categories,” said Jennifer Kellor, president, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

The line is now available on the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen websites.

Related
Pacsun’s New Jeans Cater to Curvy Consumers

Pacsun is making good on its promise to become a one-stop-shop for denim. The teen specialty retailer dropped a new line of women’s Curve Denim designed with additional room in the hip and thighs.  It joins similar curve collections by Abercrombie, American Eagle and Everlane. Offered in four fits—high-rise straight, high-rise flare and mom jeans—the bottoms are designed to hug curves while eliminating waist gaps. The 99 percent cotton and 1 percent Lycra fabrics come in vintage-inspired light and medium blue washes.  The Curve Denim retails for $56.96 and is available now in sizes 22-32.  Denim has become a key focus for Pacsun, in terms...
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
This Apparel Company Will Only Use 100% US Cotton

Next Level Apparel wants to be sure the cotton making its blank apparel isn’t linked to forced-labor cotton. The wholesale producer and seller of blank apparel in the U.S. has taken two significant steps in continuing its commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. Next Level Apparel (NLA) is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers use 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton for purchase orders placed after Feb. 1, 2023. This is ahead of the company’s original goal of 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton, which was tied to a larger initiative to nearshore its supply chain, by 2025. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure...
No Details on How Many Jobs Hanesbrands Is Cutting

Hanesbrands said it is cutting back on payroll amid fiscal challenges and falling sales. “We continue to operate in a very challenging environment, and we must focus on controlling costs as we continue to execute our Full Potential plan,” Kirk Savile, senior vice president, corporate affairs and communications for Hanesbrands, told Sourcing Journal. “As a result, we made the difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our company. These are valued associates, and we thank them for their many contributions to Hanesbrands.” The Hanes, Champion, Bali and Playtex owner declined to specify how many jobs would be impacted by the...
Sustainable Shoe Factory Coming to Mississippi

The push for Made in the USA apparel and footwear notched another victory earlier this month when Shloop, a startup shoe company from Jackson, Miss., said it will be opening a manufacturing facility in nearby Meridian. “We’re starting internally; proving to the world what we can make here in Mississippi,” co-founder Ryan Hunt told WKO-TV. “We’re out to prove we can make a highly desirable product in a more sustainable way than in Asia, and we’re hoping to open that to big brand partners, too.” Production at the facility is expected to start by the beginning of 2024. The 30,000-square-foot plant, built...
This Denim Startup Was ‘Designed to Shut Down’

Benim Denim calls itself a startup that is “designed to shut down.” Indeed the month-old Swedish firm will “live” only as long as its 170-meter roll of deadstock denim—partly made from Circulose, a material derived from recycled jeans—will allow it. Even the brand’s lookbook, which debuted last week, was choreographed and shot with the end in sight. It depicts Benim Denim’s “funeral service,” complete with mourners decked in double raw denim—the “only suit you need,” the firm said. Made by Malmö Industries in the coastal city that shares the factory’s name, the Canadian tuxedo combines a pair of loose, oversized jeans with a...
Bankruptcy Boom Ahead? What to Watch Early in 2023

The bankruptcy blues are coming for retail. After Bed Bath & Beyond warned it might have no other option but to file for bankruptcy, the home goods chain has sparked a flurry of interest and activity this month, with Authentic Brands Group this week surfacing as a possible contender, though a spokeswoman for the Reebok owner declined to comment on reports of the company’s rumored interest “at this time.” Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond suggests it could end up finding a buyer or winding up with a fairly tidy, pre-pack Chapter 11 bankruptcy in which creditors, the debtor and the buyer...
How Guess Europe Got Inventory Under Control

Excess inventory has plagued many companies of late due to a lack of sales and over-ordering in an attempt to battle ongoing global supply-chain delays. Although Guess CEO Carlos Alberini admitted in a Q3 earnings call in November to having 19 percent more excess inventory than in Q3 2021, the company’s European arm has successfully implemented new software to keep inventory under control and improve its operating margin. As part of its pre-covid strategy, Guess Europe Sagl had planned to overhaul its business model and expand operating margin by responding more quickly to marketplace disruptions, moving premium product lines onshore and reducing...
Modern Meadow’s Making PFAS-Free Outdoor-Minded Material With Taiwan Textile Innovator

Sixty-seven percent of consumers say sustainable materials are an essential purchasing factor, McKinsey & Company reported in its 2020 sustainability in fashion survey. Modern Meadow and Singtex partnered to meet this demand head on. Modern Meadow, an R&D biotechnology company, announced a co-development partnership with Singtex Group, a global eco-friendly performance textiles supplier, to develop new and innovative biomaterials across various applications, starting with a sustainably produced, high-performance, waterproof membrane-based material for outdoor apparel. “As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern...
Let’s Put an End to Cotton’s Scapegoat Status

As 2023 gets under way, we continue to deal with many problems from last year. Let’s see: we have inflation, uneven demand, mixed retail sales, high inventories, uncertain consumers, and trade friction, just to name a few headwinds. But we also have thorny issues, like sustainability, that continue to nag the industry. It’s curious to hear from executives when the topic of sustainability arises. The most noteworthy observation is that everyone defines “sustainability” differently. Actually, that’s nothing new. But it begs the question, if folks can’t decide on a standard definition, then, lacking a common framework, sustainability may not be appropriately...
Some of the World’s Biggest Brands Just Signed the Pakistan Accord

It’s official: Bestseller, C&A, H&M Group, Otto Group, Calvin Klein parent PVH Corp. and Zara owner Inditex have signed the Pakistan Accord, the first expansion of the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Garment Industry beyond Bangladesh’s borders. Now they’re urging the rest of the industry to join its “collective commitment” to boost safety standards at supplier factories in the South Asian nation. “The International Accord aims to protect the health and safety of millions of workers while helping the industry achieve sustainable growth in exports,” the brands—all of them members of the International Accord’s steering committee—wrote in a joint...
Gorpcore’s Big Business on StockX

Resale platform StockX has seen performance footwear brands rise in the ranks over the past year, beating out the growth of the usual streetwear names. Outdoor footwear brand Salomon was the site’s fastest-growing sneaker label of 2022, seeing a 2,277-percent increase in trades, according to the Big Facts: Current Culture Index report published Wednesday. The French label was followed by running shoe maker Hoka, which continued on a strong growth trajectory with a 713-percent uptick in sneaker trades last year. The North Face’s footwear category also grew by 338 percent year over year, while Puma saw a 326-percent bump. StockX projects that...
Actress Barbie Ferreira Designs ‘Dream’ Levi’s 501s

What does your “dream” pair of Levi’s 501 jeans look like? That’s the question Levi’s posed to its latest collaborator: model and actress Barbie Ferreira.  The result is a 501 upcycled from existing garments that’s “baggy in all the right places.”  Available now on Levi’s app for $198, Ferreira’s jeans capture her “cyber-y, glitchy, internet-inspired aesthetic” and love for thrifting. Based on the 501—which will celebrate its 150th anniversary this year—the jean features an oversized fit that doesn’t bunch or sag.  The two versions of the jean are overdyed in either a deep blue or a forest green. The overdyeing was inspired by a...
Mushroom Leather Comes Home With Ligne Roset’s Reishi Collab

As sustainability becomes more important to consumers, home goods companies are getting more creative to find ways to reduce the environmental impact of their products. And leather alternatives have become a big part of that push. The latest alternative to traditional hides comes from biotechnology firm MycoWorks, which recently brought its Reishi Fine Mycelium faux leather product to furniture maker Ligne Roset’s home furnishings. Reishi, which has mostly been used in apparel and automotive applications, is made from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms. MycoWorks uses custom-grown mushrooms that offer more fullness to give the material a more natural, leather-like look and...
Here’s What Sales Were Really Like in December

Are consumers tapped out? U.S. retail sales in December fell 1.1 percent to $677.1 billion from the prior month, but was up 0.6 above December 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. The decrease was lower than the consensus 0.9 percent decline economists expected. The figures reflect adjustments for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not price changes. In addition, the October to November 2022 percent change was revised from down 0.6 percent to down 1.0 percent. After factoring in the prior month’s revised data, overall sales were even lower than reported. December’s retail sales report reflects the...
Madrid’s Twinco Raises $12M to Finance Supply Chain SMEs

Twinco Capital has closed on a $12 million funding round roughly two years after raising $3.7 million. The global supply chain finance firm covers funding from the start of the production cycle from the purchase order to final invoice payment. The Spanish startup also plans to raise a $100 million debt facility before the end of March. CEO Sandra Nolasco and chief operating officer Carmen Marín founded Twinco Capital in 2019 to help big companies mostly in retail and apparel unlock funding for their global suppliers. Financing can include advancing up to 60 percent of the purchase order value upfront, with the...
American Exchange Sees Growth in Value Comfort Footwear

Trends may last a moment, but comfort is forever. And for American Exchange Group, betting on stylishly wearable shoes that people will reach for time after time seems like money in the bank. One year on from its Aerosoles takeover, the New York City footwear and accessories design, manufacturing and wholesale firm now controls New England’s White Mountain Footwear Company. American Exchange, which also operates 13 private brands including American Exchange, Brooklyn Brothers, Alexis Bendel, Jessica Carlyle, Olivia & Kate and Skull Squad, said it’ll build on White Mountain’s 40-plus-year history of creating affordable women’s lifestyle footwear by leveraging the sourcing...
Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton

Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
Chain Reaction: Pitney Bowes’ Vijay Ramachandran on Improving Logistics and Meeting Sustainability Goals

Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving Here, Vijay Ramachandran, VP, go-to-market (GTM) enablement and experience at Pitney Bowes, discusses how the company is helping its retail partners improve sustainability and rethink return strategies.  Name: Vijay Ramachandran  Title: VP, GTM Enablement and Experience  Company: Pitney Bowes  What are some of Pitney Bowes’ latest initiatives? Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500...
Rudolf to Build New Facility in Bangladesh

German textile chemical company Rudolf is investing in the Bangladeshi garment sector. The maker of anti-microbial, anti-pill and weather-proof solutions for fabrics including denim plans to increase its production and storage capacity in the Dhaka area. The 101-year-old company said it will start building the new facility this year, with the plant being a part of its globalization strategy. Soumitra Ganguly, managing director of Rudolf Bangladesh Ltd., said that breaking ground in a new market will strengthen the company’s ability to compete with other firms that are also diversifying globally. “The goal is to build an advanced factory with lean management concepts,...
