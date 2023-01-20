LoveShackFancy’s Vintage Vibes Land at Pottery Barn

Fashion brand LoveShackFancy makes its first foray into the children’s home goods category with a new collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

The line channels LoveShackFancy’s romantic vintage -inspired aesthetic through floral patterns, soft colors and feminine bow motifs. Products include bedding , rugs, wallpaper, mirrors, towels, children’s slipcovered chairs, lighting, backpacks and Easter baskets.

“We’ve chosen our favorite florals to adorn Pottery Barn Kids ’ and Pottery Barn Teen’s elevated furniture so that teens and children are able to bring a piece of the LoveShackFancy spirit into their homes,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director, LoveShackFancy.

LoveShackFancy offers women’s and children’s apparel, home goods and accessories with a feminine, vintage-inspired look incorporating soft floral prints, lace, bows, ruffles and other frilly details.

Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen have found success in fashion collaborations with their lines with Monique Lhuillier, Lilly Pulitzer and Tracy Reese . Sister company West Elm—all owned by parent Williams-Sonoma, Inc.—also recently forged a partnership with apparel line Misha & Puff for a home collection.

“The collection we’ve designed together is the culmination of our teams partnering to reimagine the spirit and style of LoveShackFancy into new product categories,” said Jennifer Kellor, president, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

The line is now available on the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen websites.