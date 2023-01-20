Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Softer economy impacts LTL carriers different than truckload, industry executives say
Correction: The original story said that LTL carriers should forego rate increases in 2023. The story should have read that carriers should forego multiple rate increases. The softness in the U.S. economy impacts truckload carriers more severely than their LTL brethren because truckload capacity is greater and there are fewer barriers to entry, industry executives said Monday.
freightwaves.com
Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in Indian terminals, logistics provider
Hapag-Lloyd on Wednesday signed a binding agreement to acquire a 35% stake in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Ltd. (JMBPL), a private terminal and inland transport service provider in India. The seller is a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate, Hapag-Lloyd said. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “Additionally,...
Biden administration officials tout EVs at DC auto show
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two senior Biden administration officials got behind the wheel of new electric vehicles (EV) Wednesday at the Washington, D.C. auto show to urge Americans to consider buying a zero-emission model.
freightwaves.com
Check Call: Gucci meets logistics
Welcome to Check Call, our corner of the internet for all things 3PL, freight broker and supply chain. Check Call the podcast comes out every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST. Catch up on previous episodes here. If this was forwarded to you, sign up for Check Call the newsletter here.
freightwaves.com
Refrigerated carrier R.E. Garrison buys Georgia produce hauler
Alabama-based refrigerated carrier R.E. Garrison Trucking said Monday it acquired fellow temperature-controlled fleet Boaty’s Transport. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Located in Jackson, Georgia, Boaty’s primarily hauls produce throughout the U.S. Southeast with a fleet of more than 50 tractors and 80 refrigerated trailers. Boaty’s will...
freightwaves.com
Amazon layoffs hit drone division
Just as Amazon Prime Air drone delivery was beginning to gather momentum, the service reportedly was hit with another key setback. Confidential sources claiming to be familiar with the matter told CNBC that Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) drone delivery unit lost a “significant number” of employees as part of the company’s plans to cut a total of 18,000 jobs.
freightwaves.com
Air Canada names inflight chief Turner to lead cargo
Air Canada on Wednesday appointed Jon Turner to replace Jason Berry, who is leaving to help run a small U.S. regional airline, as vice president of cargo. Turner is currently vice president of inflight services and will take on the cargo role effective Feb. 18. Berry surprised the airfreight community...
freightwaves.com
Pitt Ohio adds next-day lanes in New York
Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has added 32 next-day lanes in and out of the state of New York. “PITT OHIO is committed to providing our customers with best in class, next day service,” stated Geoff Muessig, EVP and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “Expansions such as this one to New York are a result of listening to our customers’ needs and responding with service and solutions they require.”
freightwaves.com
CN will focus on improving velocity, finding customers where capacity available
CN is planning to tweak its operational plan to emphasize improving velocity and focus on finding customers in areas where there is available network capacity, executives said during the Canadian railway’s earnings call to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. The adjustments come as CN (NYSE: CNI) is bracing for...
freightwaves.com
UP vows to improve service, craft employees’ quality of life in 2023
To counter looming macroeconomic headwinds in 2023, Union Pacific aims to boost rail service, which will include looking at how to improve the quality of life of craft employees, according to executives speaking on UP’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call Tuesday. It’s important to find a way that some craft...
