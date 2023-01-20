Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has added 32 next-day lanes in and out of the state of New York. “PITT OHIO is committed to providing our customers with best in class, next day service,” stated Geoff Muessig, EVP and chief marketing officer, in a news release. “Expansions such as this one to New York are a result of listening to our customers’ needs and responding with service and solutions they require.”

