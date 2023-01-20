Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
wrkf.org
Gordon McKernan, Jeff Hobbs
Owner & Attorney at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Gordan McKernan discusses the evolution of the advertising world in law as well as the NIL world in relation to his work with college athletes throughout Louisiana including LSU. Author Jeff Hobbs gives insight to his recent work, "Children of the State".
wrkf.org
Louisiana Legislature special insurance session: What, if anything, gets done?
The Louisiana Legislature will convene a week from today for a seven-day special session on the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis. Its overriding goal is to rein in policy premiums that have soared after back-to-back catastrophic hurricane seasons, but lawmakers say more needs to be done than what can happen within the narrow scope of the weeklong session.
wrkf.org
Amid an insurance crisis, here's a look ahead at Louisiana's special session to address it
Louisiana lawmakers are headed back to the capitol months ahead of schedule. On Monday they will gavel in a seven-day special session with one agenda item – to set aside $45 million for cash incentives to lure insurance companies back to the state. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says it’s an essential step in addressing the state’s soaring premiums for homeowners, but lawmakers aren’t so sure.
wrkf.org
Damaging winds, severe storms and tornadoes possible in southeast Louisiana; see forecast
A combination of strong winds and heavy rain could produce severe weather conditions, including tornadoes, in much of southeast Louisiana on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to National Weather Service forecasters. Meteorologist Megan Williams said the metro areas for Baton Rouge, New Orleans and the north shore are at...
Comments / 0