ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Fate Of Michigan Coordinator Involved In Of Police Investigation Decided

By Jason Hall
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4YE7_0kLpsoix00
Photo: Getty Images

Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday (January 20), days after he was placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing police investigation stemming from a "report of computer access crimes" that took place at the team's football facility in December, the Associated Press reports.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel confirmed that the school made its decision "after a review of university policies" in an official statement.

Weiss also issued an official statement Friday in response to his termination.

“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” Weiss said via the AP . “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”

An athletic department spokesperson confirmed Weiss was placed on administrative in a statement to ESPN on Tuesday.

The University of Michigan Police Department acknowledged the investigation, confirming that a possible crime took place at Schembechler Hall, but didn't acknowledge Weiss by name when asked specifically of his involvement.

The spokesman confirmed that Weiss has been away from the team recently.

Weiss, 39, also confirmed his knowledge of the investigation in a statement to ESPN at the time of the initial report.

"I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators," Weiss said. "I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment."

Last week, a neighbor in Ann Arbor who declined to be identified told ESPN that several unmarked cars were parked outside of Weiss' home, which is believed to be linked to the campus police investigation.

"The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022," University of Michigan Deputy Chief of Police Crystal James said in the statement obtained by ESPN . "Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share."

A January 5 entry in the University of Michigan Police Department's daily online crime log shows that a report was made regarding "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university email accounts without authorization" at Schembechler Hall, which was the only report made at the Michigan football facility during the last month, according to ESPN .

Weiss joined Michigan's program as a quarterbacks coach in 2021 and added the title of co-offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season, which resulted in the Wolverines clinching their second consecutive College Football Playoff berth and Big Ten championship. The Connecticut native had previously held various coaching positions with the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh , the brother of Wolverines head coach Jim Harbuagh , from 2009-2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
People

Mich. Couple Forced to Adopt Their Biological Twins Reveal They 'Wouldn't Change a Thing' About Legal Fight

Tammy and Jordan Myers recently concluded a legal battle to adopt their children, born via gestational carrier, one month before the twins’ second birthday When Tammy and Jordan Myers' twins Eames and Ellison Myers turned 2 years old on Jan. 11, they were surrounded by loved ones (including their big sister Corryn, 10), friends and gifts. "We now have the family I have been dreaming about my entire life," Tammy, 41, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. But getting to this point took a lengthy...
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy