Three people arrested, arraigned on felony drug charges following seizure of suspected cocaine

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A trio of suspects are behind bars and face felony Criminal Drug Possession charges after a joint investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police Department, Erie County District Attorney's Office and the FBI Buffalo Office.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Friday the arraignment of 48-year-old Timothy Tucker of Inglewood, Calif., 23-year-old Chastity Banks of Palmdale, Calif. and 19-year-old Loany Gato Aronategui of Henderson, Nev. on Thursday morning before a Buffalo City Court Judge on the following charges:

- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class “B” felony)

The defendants were the subject of a three-and-a-half month investigation into suspected cocaine trafficking.

"Approximately three-and-a-half months ago, an investigation was undertaken by the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, which is headed up by Chief [D.J.] Granville. During the three-and-a-half months this investigation was underway, more than 22 kilos of cocaine were seized," said Erie County Undersheriff William Cooley. "This is roughly 48.5 pounds of cocaine with a street value that likely exceeds $2 million.

It was on Wednesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. EST with investigators from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, assisted by Buffalo Police and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Pine Street in the City of Buffalo.

Investigators found approximately 14 kilos of suspected cocaine inside of the garage of a single family residence, and inside of a hidden compartment of a rental vehicle. The house the suspects were in was being utilized as an Airbnb.

"The cocaine was recovered pursuant to a search warrant that authorized the search of a vehicle that our detectives found equipped with hidden compartments, commonly referred to as traps," Cooley said. "To clarify, this investigation started out with the seizure of two kilos, followed by the seizure of six kilos, and then Wednesday's seizure of 14 additional kilos, bringing the sum total to 22."

The defendants are accused of knowingly and unlawfully being in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

According to investigators, they have learned the origin of the contraband seized during this investigation is Mexico, and the drug pipeline that they interrupted is part of a transnational criminal organization known as the Sinaloa drug cartel.

"This is evidence that the problems on the Southern border have reached Erie County," Cooley said. "I think it's important to recognize that local drug dealers take this product and apply cutting agents to maximize their profits. These cutting agents often include fentanyl, which obviously creates a lethal combination."

All three of Banks, Tucker and Gato Aronategui are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EST for a felony hearing. All three defendants were remanded and being held without bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Flynn commends the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, Buffalo Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for their work in this investigation.

"What you see right here is a killer. It is a killer, especially when it is mixed with fentanyl. That is what we are seeing now, not only in the City of Buffalo and Erie County, but all across this state and across this nation. We are seeing more-and-more cocaine laced with fentanyl," said Flynn on Friday. "I want to make it clear to everybody that there's been a lot of talk over the years about [needing] to stop the war on drugs. We need to focus more on social services and helping those out who get caught up in the drug trade. While I agree with the second part of that premise, from the extent that the individuals who are hooked on drugs and the individuals who have problems with drugs need to be helped, but that does not mean we're going to stop the war on drugs. So if anyone out there who thinks that we, as a society, or we here in Erie County are going to get rid of the war on drugs, you are sadly mistaken."

The case is being prosecuted by Chief John Gerken, Jr. of the Narcotics/Intelligence Unit.

