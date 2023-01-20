ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Events of the Week: ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘You People’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mbU1_0kLpsMCj00

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Shotgun Wedding , You People , Poker Face and Truth Be Told .

You People premiere

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Director Kenya Barris and stars Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Travis Bennett, Elliott Gould, Molly Gordon and Anthony Anderson walked the red carpet on Tuesday for the L.A. premiere of their Netflix comedy.

Poker Face premiere

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson debuted their new Peacock mystery-of-the-week series on Tuesday in L.A., alongside costars Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody and longtime friend Amy Poehler.

Kate Berlant x UTA party

UTA hosted a party in NYC on Tuesday for client Kate Berlant’s sold-out one-woman show, Kate . Guests included Ben Platt, Emily Ratajkowski, Tavi Gevinson, Jeremy O. Harris, Ziwe, Eric Andre, Mike Birbiglia, Emma Stone, Cazzie David, Aidy Bryant, Emily Mortimer, Nathan Fielder, St. Vincent, Julio Torres and Atsuko Okatsuka.

Shotgun Wedding premiere

Amazon Prime Video went to new heights for the premiere of its new action comedy, breaking out a zipline down Hollywood Boulevard for the Wednesday night premiere with stars Jennifer Lopez , Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge , Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin.

Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere

Tyler Posey received some support from Sarah Michelle Gellar at the premiere of his new Paramount+ movie on Wednesday in L.A.

Truth Be Told premiere

Apple TV+ hosted the season three premiere of Truth Be Told on Thursday in Los Angeles, with stars Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, and executive producers Reese Witherspoon, Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Lauren Neustadter.

Wolf Pack premiere

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare red carpet appearance with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. on Thursday for the premiere of her new Paramount+ series.

To Leslie screening

To Leslie , starring Andrea Riseborough, had a special screening at the DGA on Jan. 13, with an intro from Rosanna Arquette. Following the film, there was a Q&A with Riseborough, director Michael Morris, Allison Janney, Marc Maron and Andre Royo, moderated by Demi Moore.

BAFTA Tea Party

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted the BAFTA Tea Party for the first time in two years on Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, with guests including Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Michelle Yeoh and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The Music Center Celebration for Jerry Moss

On Saturday, The Music Center presented “Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-founder of A&M Records.” Hosted by David Foster, the evening honored the legendary record producer for his achievements and contributions as a longtime patron of the performing arts center. Artists including Dionne Warwick, Peter Frampton, Amy Grant and Herb Alpert took the stage with performances of iconic songs produced during Moss’ career.

Maybe I Do screening

Fifth Season and Vertical hosted a screening of Maybe I Do in NYC on Tuesday, with stars Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, director Michael Jacobs and producer Vincent Newman.

The Smell of Money screening

Kate Mara hosted a screening on Tuesday at the Grove for pork industry documentary The Smell of Money , which she executive produced.

Songs For Tomorrow benefit concert

Angel Conrad and Lance Bass hosted “Songs For Tomorrow,” a benefit concert at HEART WeHo on Wednesday. The special event raised awareness for mental health, inspired by the life of Aaron Carter, who passed away in November. 100 percent of proceeds went to On Our Sleeves, the national movement for childrens’ mental health, with over $150k raised. Performers throughout the night included Nick Carter, Lance Bass, David Archuleta, AJ McLean, O-Town, LFO (Brad Fischetti), Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard and Jeff Timmons.

Bling Empire New York celebration

Netflix partnered with Michael Kors to celebrate the launch of Bling Empire New York on Wednesday at NYC’s House of the Red Pearl.

Remember This screening

Katie Couric moderated a conversation with star David Strathairn on Wednesday in NYC for his new film Remember This .

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premiere

The cast, including star Kyla Pratt, and crew of Disney+’s Proud Family series celebrated its upcoming second season on Thursday in L.A.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Full List of Nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards. The film scored 11 noms, including best picture, where it will compete along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.More from The Hollywood ReporterMental Health Visibility Only Goes So Far at the OscarsGuillermo del Toro to Be Honored by Art Directors GuildMusic Supervisors Guild Awards: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Elvis' Lead Nominations Following Everything Everywhere with the most noms are All Quiet on the Western Front and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lauren London Says She Was Initially “Apprehensive” About Joining ‘You People’ Cast

Lauren London said that while she was initially “apprehensive” about signing on to star in Netflix’s You People, she ended up feeling “very protected and taken care of on [the] set.” The ATL actress stars opposite Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ comedy that follows an interracial couple and their families as they navigate modern love and family dynamics centered around race, societal expectations and generational differences.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Shotgun Wedding,' 'You People' and More'You People' Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Face Off as Potential In-Laws and Strike Comedy GoldJulia Louis-Dreyfus, Kenya Barris on Teaming with...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is — Wait for It — the Academy

On Tuesday morning, seven years after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last announced its Oscar nominations in front of press and publicists (that announcement turned out to be the second consecutive one without any Black acting nominees, aka #OscarsSoWhite), the in-person gathering returned to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. And this time, Academy insiders, less than a year removed from “The Slap” Oscars telecast and its near record-low ratings, must have been very happy that they had an audience for an announcement that yielded some promising news for the organization and its 95th Oscars ceremony. The nominations have set...
GoldDerby

Oscar nominations predictions: Our official odds in all 23 categories

The 95th Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023 at 5:30 am PT. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will reveal the Oscar nominees as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. But who will make the cut? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 23 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold...
IndieWire

2023 Oscars Predictions: Surprise Nominations That Could Actually Happen

By now, on the eve of Oscars nominations, there are many prospective nominees that read as sure bets. For example, given all the recognition they have received from awards bodies that include Academy voters, it would truly be a shock not to see “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress. Prognosticators may not be able to predict what the second half of the Best Picture nominees will be, but all feel comfortable saying “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” will get in there. To get a better gauge on what will...
MISSOURI STATE
TMZ.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus Revealed Ahead of Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be an above-ground tomb -- similar to what her late son was buried in ... which can now be in seen in full view ahead of her memorial. Photos surfaced Saturday from Graceland, where LMP's stone sarcophagus was revealed lying right next to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Remembers Lisa Marie Presley Following ‘Elvis’ Oscar Nom: “I Just Wish She Was Here to Celebrate”

Austin Butler has opened up about the late Lisa Marie Presley following his Oscar nomination for best actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “[This role] seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me,” Butler told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday morning, following the 2023 Oscar nominations. “There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time. And really the thing for me was just honoring the life of this man and his family. And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie...
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
New York Post

Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
wegotthiscovered.com

The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked

Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Take Kids For Cruise In Vintage Bronco: Photos

A family affair! Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were spotted being the most adorable couple ever when they took their kids for a spin around the block in a super cool, vintage Ford Bronco. The iconic couple couldn’t contain their smiles as Ben grabbed the wheel while Jennifer looked absolutely incredible, per usual, enjoying the trip from the passenger’s seat.
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories

Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Theater Camp’ Review: Ben Platt in a High-Spirited Mockumentary for Musical Theater Geeks

One thing Theater Camp could never be accused of is not knowing its audience. Hatched by co-directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and their fellow screenwriters Noah Galvin and Ben Platt out of a string of sketches, an unreleased web series and an improvised short, this larkish comedy is laser-targeted for a highly specific niche. Musical theater geeks, aspiring performers and eccentric drama educators will find countless sweet-spot insider jokes in a film that conveys the love of its creative team for the milieu at every turn. For the uninitiated, its charms are more likely to register in fits and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s ‘AIR’ Scores 2023 Global Theatrical Release

Ben Affleck’s upcoming sports drama AIR — starring the filmmaker-actor opposite Matt Damon — will open in theaters across the globe April 5 in advance of its debut on Amazon’s Prime Video. The sports marketing drama about Nike’s game-changing early days is backed by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. It’s also the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cassandro' Review: Gael García Bernal in a Tender and Uplifting Real-Life Luchador PortraitJennifer Lopez Explains Why She and Ben Affleck Eloped in Vegas Ahead of Planned Georgia WeddingHow Amazon's 'The Bad Guy' Breaks With Italian Mafia...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Accidental Getaway Driver’ Brings Tears and Asian Pride to Sundance

Tears and Asian pride flowed on stage after the Sundance premiere of Accidental Getaway Driver, the feature debut of longtime commercials and music video director Sing J. Lee. Based on true events in which a Vietnamese driver is kidnapped by three convicts and used to ferry them in their escape, the story seems ready made for an “action thriller” adaptation. But Lee had other plans when he first read the 2017 GQ article on which it’s based.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Past Lives' Review: Playwright Celine Song Makes a Stunning Move Into Features With This Decades-Spanning Romantic Drama'Chanshi' Creator on How Her...
LOUISIANA STATE
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Spends All Day In The Garden 'In Full Glam' Look — See Photo!

Gwen Stefani didn't seem to mind spending time in the great outdoors while sporting some makeup. On Sunday, January 22, the rockstar, 53, took a video of herself outside, writing, "Gardening all day in full glam while in prayer. Thank you for this day my father." In the photo, the blonde babe wore some heavy mascara and eyeliner as she rocked a green jacket, gold hoop earrings and gardening gloves. In another snap, she posted a wine glass with the caption: "Thank you for Sunday's." As OK! previously reported, the "Don't Speak" songstress, who is married to Blake Shelton, found...
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Bieber’s Song Catalog Sells to Hipgnosis

Hipgnosis Song Management has bought up a song catalogue from superstar music artist and songwriter Justin Bieber. Terms of the catalog deal with Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun were not disclosed, but the transaction gives the song investment company all publishing copyrights and master recordings for Bieber’s entire back catalog and career to date, or around 290 titles previously released.More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrity Promoters Sued Over Bored Ape NFT EndorsementsMigos Rapper Takeoff Remembered at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Justin Bieber, DrakeJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Again: "I Need to Make My Health a Priority" Artists like Bieber, Bob Dylan, David Bowie’s estate and Stevie Nicks have...
The Hollywood Reporter

A24 Nabbing Sundance Horror Movie ‘Talk to Me’

The Australian horror feature Talk to Me is headed to A24 after premiering at Sundance during the Midnight Selections lineup Jan. 21, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The deal is valued in the high seven figures, according to sources. The gory film stars Sophia Wilde as teenager Mia, who, on the anniversary of her mother’s death, gathers for a seance with her friends. Things take a dark turn as the boundaries between worlds collapses, and Mia is haunted by supernatural visions. Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also star in Talk to Me.More from The Hollywood...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy