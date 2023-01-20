Events of the Week: ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘You People’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Shotgun Wedding , You People , Poker Face and Truth Be Told .

You People premiere

Director Kenya Barris and stars Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Travis Bennett, Elliott Gould, Molly Gordon and Anthony Anderson walked the red carpet on Tuesday for the L.A. premiere of their Netflix comedy.

Poker Face premiere

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson debuted their new Peacock mystery-of-the-week series on Tuesday in L.A., alongside costars Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody and longtime friend Amy Poehler.

Kate Berlant x UTA party

UTA hosted a party in NYC on Tuesday for client Kate Berlant’s sold-out one-woman show, Kate . Guests included Ben Platt, Emily Ratajkowski, Tavi Gevinson, Jeremy O. Harris, Ziwe, Eric Andre, Mike Birbiglia, Emma Stone, Cazzie David, Aidy Bryant, Emily Mortimer, Nathan Fielder, St. Vincent, Julio Torres and Atsuko Okatsuka.

Shotgun Wedding premiere

Amazon Prime Video went to new heights for the premiere of its new action comedy, breaking out a zipline down Hollywood Boulevard for the Wednesday night premiere with stars Jennifer Lopez , Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge , Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin.

Teen Wolf: The Movie premiere

Tyler Posey received some support from Sarah Michelle Gellar at the premiere of his new Paramount+ movie on Wednesday in L.A.

Truth Be Told premiere

Apple TV+ hosted the season three premiere of Truth Be Told on Thursday in Los Angeles, with stars Octavia Spencer, Gabrielle Union, Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, and executive producers Reese Witherspoon, Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Lauren Neustadter.

Wolf Pack premiere

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare red carpet appearance with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. on Thursday for the premiere of her new Paramount+ series.

To Leslie screening

To Leslie , starring Andrea Riseborough, had a special screening at the DGA on Jan. 13, with an intro from Rosanna Arquette. Following the film, there was a Q&A with Riseborough, director Michael Morris, Allison Janney, Marc Maron and Andre Royo, moderated by Demi Moore.

BAFTA Tea Party

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts hosted the BAFTA Tea Party for the first time in two years on Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles, with guests including Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Michelle Yeoh and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The Music Center Celebration for Jerry Moss

On Saturday, The Music Center presented “Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-founder of A&M Records.” Hosted by David Foster, the evening honored the legendary record producer for his achievements and contributions as a longtime patron of the performing arts center. Artists including Dionne Warwick, Peter Frampton, Amy Grant and Herb Alpert took the stage with performances of iconic songs produced during Moss’ career.

Maybe I Do screening

Fifth Season and Vertical hosted a screening of Maybe I Do in NYC on Tuesday, with stars Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, director Michael Jacobs and producer Vincent Newman.

The Smell of Money screening

Kate Mara hosted a screening on Tuesday at the Grove for pork industry documentary The Smell of Money , which she executive produced.

Songs For Tomorrow benefit concert

Angel Conrad and Lance Bass hosted “Songs For Tomorrow,” a benefit concert at HEART WeHo on Wednesday. The special event raised awareness for mental health, inspired by the life of Aaron Carter, who passed away in November. 100 percent of proceeds went to On Our Sleeves, the national movement for childrens’ mental health, with over $150k raised. Performers throughout the night included Nick Carter, Lance Bass, David Archuleta, AJ McLean, O-Town, LFO (Brad Fischetti), Ryan Cabrera, B. Howard and Jeff Timmons.

Bling Empire New York celebration

Netflix partnered with Michael Kors to celebrate the launch of Bling Empire New York on Wednesday at NYC’s House of the Red Pearl.

Remember This screening

Katie Couric moderated a conversation with star David Strathairn on Wednesday in NYC for his new film Remember This .

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premiere

The cast, including star Kyla Pratt, and crew of Disney+’s Proud Family series celebrated its upcoming second season on Thursday in L.A.