Primanti Bros. interested in buying Wabash Pier

It was recently announced that the Wabash Piers along the Monongahela are up for sale.

A.J. Patoni, director of industrial services for Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, Hann Commercial Real Estate tells KDKA Radio, they’ve gotten some good offers so far.

What it will become is still unknown, but if one “Almost Famous” company has its way, it will be a restaurant.

Primanti Bros says they are looking at the location to possibly open a restaurant there.



“We’re always looking for the next best location,” said Adam Golomb, Primanti Bros. new Chief Executive Officer and Maritime Architecture Chairman. “With the potential opening of Primanti Bros. along – or rather, above -- the Mon, we can secure fresh river-to-table fish for our Almost Famous Colossal Fish Sandwich.”

“Nothing beats the classic fresh flavor of mud-bottom-Mon seafood,” he added.

Primanti’s adds in a release that while they have five Downtown Pittsburgh locations, they don’t have any with a “water view.”

They add they can’t officially announce anything until a deal is finalized.

Three new Primanti Bros locations will open this year in Ross Township, as well as locations in Chambersburg, PA and Weirton, WV.