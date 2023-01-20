Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
Jan. 19
• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696
• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000
• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661
Arrests
Jan. 19
Bradley, Jamie M.; 26
• public intoxication
Henderson, Shelia A.; 55
• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree
Moore, Tammy R.; 36
• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree
• FTA- insurance violation
Golden, David G.; 47
• FTA- driving while license suspended
• FTA- insurance violation
Leonard, Ashley S.; 34
• theft of property-2nd degree
Fanning, Nathan D.; 38
• FTA- public intoxication
• FTA- disorderly conduct
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
