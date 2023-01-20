Shelton police on the lookout for suspect in attempted carjacking

Shelton, Conn./WTIC Radio - Shelton police are on the lookout for a pair of suspects who attempted to steal a parked car, one of whom allegedly assaulted the owner when she confronted the man.

Officers say on Wednesday, around 7:15 a.m., one of the suspects attempted to steal the victim's car that was parked at Mont's Market on Leavenworth Road but was unable to drive away.

It was at that point, police say, that the 37-year-old woman confronted the man, after which a struggle ensued.

The woman then threw her coffee in the suspect's face.

Detectives say he knocked her to the ground and began choking her.

The suspect got away in what police say was a dark Mercedes CLA.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Shelton Police.