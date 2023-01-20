Waterbury man arrested for Jewett City armed robbery

JEWETT CITY, CONN. (WTIC Radio) -A man from Waterbury has been arrested for an armed robbery of a package store in Jewett City

December 30th of last year, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to JC Spirits package store on Main Street just before 6:30 P.M. for an attempted armed robbery. Police said a male suspect entered the store and displayed what was thought to be a handgun, in his waistband. The suspect demanded money, but fled on foot before stealing money or merchandise.

After an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Charlie Snowfly,

42 , of Waterbury.

He faces charges including second degree robbery, breach of peace and threatening.