Waterbury, CT

Waterbury man arrested for Jewett City armed robbery

 5 days ago

JEWETT CITY, CONN. (WTIC Radio) -A man from Waterbury has been arrested for an armed robbery of a package store in Jewett City
December 30th of last year, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to JC Spirits package store on Main Street just before 6:30 P.M. for an attempted armed robbery. Police said a male suspect entered the store and displayed what was thought to be a handgun, in his waistband. The suspect demanded money, but fled on foot before stealing money or merchandise.
After an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Charlie Snowfly,
42 , of Waterbury.

He faces charges including second degree robbery, breach of peace and threatening.

